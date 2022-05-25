Stripe partners with OpenNode to offer instant fiat to BTC conversions

Stripe partners with OpenNode to allow merchants to convert their fiat to Bitcoin instantly. So, businesses that are keen to adopt crypto can accept fiat payments from customers and convert them to BTC on the spot. This will mean that there is a minimum spread between how much BTC the business would have received if the buyer paid directly in Bitcoin and how much they get by swapping.

Businesses can set the conversion mechanism to automatic, which will convert all or part of the transactions to Bitcoin. They can also set it to on-demand or manual, which will give control to the business. The new app will be available on Stripe’s App marketplace in a few weeks.

About OpenNode

OpenNode is the most user-friendly option for e-commerce enterprises to accept bitcoin payments. It supports innovative payment models and instantaneous settlements for businesses and consumers alike with an easy-to-use plug-in solution that includes payment infrastructure APIs for developers and the fastest payment processor capacity on the market.

OpenNode is assisting in the creation of a borderless future in which ordinary transactions are paid for with bitcoin and fiat interchangeably by bridging the gap between blockchain and the rest of the world with a simple payments platform that is accessible to anyone.

About Stripe

Stripe, Inc. is an Irish-American financial service and software as a service (SaaS) firm with offices in San Francisco, California, and Dublin, Ireland. The primary products of the firm are payment processing software and APIs for e-commerce websites and mobile apps.

Their payment services allow company owners to accept a variety of payment methods, including credit cards and purchase now, pay later options. Each transaction is subject to a fee. Stripe is a great option for businesses wanting to go online. However, with some additional hardware, it can also be used for in-person payments.

The company also entered the crypto space back in October 2021 after staying away for 4 years. To start with, they partnered with Twitter to offer crypto payouts with Connect, which is a Stripe API.

