Luxury car buyers are accustomed to a certain level of depreciation, but a new study suggests the Mercedes-Benz EQS might be in a league of its own. According to research from iSeeCars, a car search engine, the EQS loses a whopping 48.7% of its average new price after just one year of ownership. That translates to a staggering $65,143 disappearing from the value of this flagship electric sedan.

The iSeeCars study analyzed over 9 million used car sales in the United States to determine which vehicles depreciate the fastest. The EQS landed at the top of the unenviable list, highlighting a potential concern for both current and prospective owners.

Why the EQS?

Several factors could be contributing to the EQS’s rapid depreciation. Here’s a closer look at some of the potential reasons:

New Technology: The EQS is a cutting-edge car, brimming with new technologies like a massive Hyperscreen infotainment system and a complex electric drivetrain. While impressive, these innovations can be expensive to repair or replace, potentially deterring used car buyers.

High Initial Price: The EQS starts at a hefty $102,410, putting it out of reach for many budget-conscious car shoppers. This high price tag also means there's a smaller pool of potential used car buyers, further impacting resale value.

Uncertain Future of Electric Vehicle Market: The electric vehicle market is still relatively young, and there's some uncertainty about how quickly battery technology will advance and how it will affect resale values. This uncertainty might make some used car buyers hesitant to commit to a high-priced electric car like the EQS.

Competition: The luxury electric vehicle segment is becoming increasingly crowded, with established players like Tesla and new entrants like Lucid Motors offering compelling alternatives. This competition could put downward pressure on the EQS's resale value.

Is this a buying opportunity?

The EQS’s rapid depreciation could be seen as a potential buying opportunity for bargain hunters looking for a luxurious electric car. However, there are some things to consider before taking the plunge:

High Cost of Ownership: While the purchase price might be lower on a used EQS, keep in mind that maintenance and repairs for luxury cars can be expensive. Additionally, electricity costs can vary depending on location, so factor that into your running cost calculations.

Battery Degradation: Like all electric vehicles, the EQS's battery will degrade over time, resulting in a decrease in driving range. This could further impact the car's resale value down the line.

Warranty Coverage: Ensure you understand the remaining warranty coverage on a used EQS. Repairs outside the warranty period could be significant financial burdens.

The Takeaway

The Mercedes-Benz EQS undoubtedly offers a luxurious and technologically advanced driving experience. However, its rapid depreciation is a significant concern for potential buyers. Carefully weighing the pros and cons, including potential ownership costs and future battery performance, is crucial before deciding if a used EQS is right for you.

For those considering a new EQS, understanding the depreciation rate can help with budgeting and future resale expectations. This study also highlights the evolving landscape of the electric vehicle market, where technology advancements and new competitors can significantly impact a car’s value.