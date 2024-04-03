One of the top chip manufacturers in the world, Intel, has revealed growing operating losses for its foundry division. This setback occurs while the corporation tries to recover the technological leadership it lost to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing corporation (TSMC) in recent years. The released data presents a worrying image of Intel’s chip-making activities, showing the company suffering large financial losses and seeing a decline in foundry unit income. Let us delve into the specifics of this shocking revelation and look into its potential impact on the semiconductor industry and Intel’s future in the field.

Image Credits: Money Control

Escalating Operating Losses

For Intel’s hopes of becoming a chipmaker, the company’s growing operational losses and falling revenue in the foundry division pose serious obstacles. As a result of these changes, Intel may find it more difficult to effectively compete with market leaders such as TSMC due to financial strain and investor anxiety. A ray of hope for the company’s long-term viability and competitiveness, meanwhile, is provided by its strategic plans, which include increasing investment in local production facilities and implementing smart manufacturing technology.

CEO’s Assessment and Strategy

During a presentation for investors, Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, addressed the company’s predicament and outlined its strategy for recovery. Gelsinger admitted that 2024 would likely witness further challenges, with Intel’s chipmaking business experiencing its worst operating losses. However, he expressed optimism about achieving break-even on an operating basis by approximately 2027.

Gelsinger attributed part of the foundry business’s struggles to past decisions, including the reluctance to adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines from ASML, a Dutch firm. These advanced machines, though costly upfront, offer greater cost-effectiveness and efficiency compared to earlier chip manufacturing tools. To rectify past missteps, Intel has transitioned to using EUV tools, aiming to enhance competitiveness and efficiency in its production processes.

Outsourcing and In-House Expansion

Intel has forced to contract out around 30% of its total wafer production to third-party manufacturers like TSMC due to issues with its foundry business. But Gelsinger did highlight Intel’s commitment to reducing this reliance on outside sources, saying that the company plans to bring down the ratio of outsourcing to roughly 20%. Additionally, Intel intends to invest $100 billion in the development or expansion of semiconductor plants across four U.S. states as a sign of its dedication to restoring its domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

Persuading External Partners and Reporting Changes

Potential Impact

In conclusion, growing operational losses and declining revenue present significant problems for Intel’s foundry sector. Intel’s strategic objectives and dedication to innovation may make it possible for the corporation to reclaim its chipmaking skills, despite the possibility of numerous roadblocks. It remains to be seen if Intel can overcome these obstacles and reclaim its place as the industry leader in semiconductor technology.