StyleDotMe secured Rs 3.5 cr Pre-Series A funding round

StyleDotMe, a Gurgaon based fashion tech startup, has now secured INR 3.5 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Survam Partners, with participation from Bobby Kothari, Director, Jewelex India as a strategic investor, and existing investor IAN.

Meghna Saraogi, Co-founder and CEO, said,

“We truly believe that our product has the potential of reinventing how consumers shop in today’s world and that conviction drives everything we do and we’re excited to have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours. Their backing and experience will allow us to expand in the global market and we are looking forward to capturing almost 50 percent of the market share across the biggest jewellery hubs: India, the Middle-East, and the US by 2025.”

“Through our product mirrAR, we are looking forward to revolutionising the whole shopping experience of a person through virtual and contactless try-ons,” she added.

Akshay Munjal from Survam Partners shared,

“Meghna and the team have an in-depth understanding of the challenges that the retailer community faces today and the need-gap that exists from a shopper’s lens. Their customer-centric approach to innovation and that passion to revolutionise the industry is what has drawn us to StyleDotMe.”