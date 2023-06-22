SucSEED backs Anantadi’s Vision for Virtual Product Placement

Anantadi, an AI-backed Virtual Product Placement platform, has secured an undisclosed Seed Fundraise from SucSEED Indovation Fund and CIE IIIT Hyderabad under “AVISHKAR” Deep Tech Accelerator program and “SAMRIDH” Startup Accelerator of MeitY as part of its Seed round.

With the motto of “to build an AI-powered programmatic Ad platform that offers on-demand and virtual product placement (VPP) solutions to the entertainment and video creator industry.”, Anantadi aims to revolutionize the way products and signages are seamlessly integrated into entertainment content, making it more accessible and convenient for both advertisers and content creators. By leveraging AI technology, they aspire to serve the entire entertainment and video creator economy with their innovative platform.

Unlike the marketplace model of global competitors, Anantadi allows its enterprise clients to have their own In-Video (Virtual Product Placement – VPP) management tool within the premises. In this way, they have better control over their own content and can share it with their trusted agencies and brands.

As they started recently building on the platform, it has been scheduled with a step-by-step feature-wise release starting September 2023. While in the product development stage, their startup has made significant progress towards bringing their virtual product placement solution to life. They are in the process of developing and testing their intelligent scene finder AI, which accurately identifies optimal moments for product integration within digital content. Additionally, their team has made substantial strides in building a robust ad inventory management system, providing clients with the tools to manage and track their virtual product placements efficiently. With a strong focus on programmatic virtual product placement, they are advancing towards creating an automated and data-driven platform to revolutionize how brands engage with their target audience.



Tushar Patil, the Founder and CEO of Anantadi said, “ Anantadi fills a crucial gap in traditional

product placement for TV shows, movies, music videos, and web series. Our AI backed virtual product placement solution changes the game by enabling on-demand and targeted product integration within existing and new video content. Through intelligent scene finder AI and programmatic approaches, brands can seamlessly embed their products, signage into various entertainment content and content producers can monetize their new and catalogue videos too.” He further added that “Early-Stage Capital from SucSEED Indovation is a significant boost for us.. This funding will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing product development efforts and bringing our virtual product placement solution to market faster. Early Institutional capital is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and potential, allowing us to continue building towards a successful launch and positioning ourselves as industry leaders in the virtual product placement space.”

Speaking on their investment reasons, Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED

Indovation Fund said, “Anantadi provides an advertising solution for brands through AI-based in-video advertisement, as opposed to traditional product placement, done at the time of filming.

According to a report by PwC, India’s media and entertainment industry is expected to reach approximately USD 54 billion by 2026, while advertising revenue in India is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2024. We wanted to do our bit in that space with DeepTech solutions ”

About SucSEED Indovation Fund – SucSEED Indovation Fund (SIF) is a SEBI-regulated AIF Cat-1 Venture Capital Angel Fund with ₹100 crore corpus that clearly focuses on early-stage tech seed initiatives. General Partners of the Indovation Fund have 100+ years of cumulative experience within technology, fund management, and start-up ecosystem and have already invested in 60+ startups. SIF attempts to support Indian Innovation for mass needs in the following Six (6) sectors – EdTech, FinTech, Health-tech, Security & RegTech, EnterpriseTech SaAS, and Digital Economy & Emerging Tech, including Gaming & MediaTech.

