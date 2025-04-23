SitePace, a pioneering startup building AI-powered construction monitoring platforms, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding from SucSEED Indovation Fund, along with participation from other key Angel investors. This funding round will help SitePace accelerate its mission to bring real-time visibility, transparency, and collaboration to the heart of construction projects across India and beyond.

Drones can’t go indoors, CCTVs can’t cover every corner, and smartphone pictures barely scratch 1% of the site. So why are we still relying on them? SitePace flips the script. With a vision to digitally connect every stakeholder to the construction site, SitePace turns helmet-mounted 360° footage into real-time, AI-powered site walkthroughs. No more manual updates or fragmented WhatsApp messages, just seamless visibility and coordination for developers, PMCs, and architects. It addresses the deep-rooted problem of manual updates, poor documentation, and coordination gaps in construction projects.

SitePace has already made significant strides by completing pilot projects with early adopters in Mumbai and NCR. The product is now ready for commercial rollout with ongoing conversations across Tier 1 and Tier 2 developers. Backed by a strong roadmap, they project to onboard 500+ customers across India in the coming years, with ambitions to expand globally.

Yash Shah, the Founder and CEO of SitePace, said, “Construction in India still relies on WhatsApp updates, photos, and fragmented communication. We’re changing that by enabling every stakeholder—developers, PMCs, architects, and investors—to virtually walk their site from anywhere and access real-time progress. This brings accountability, speed, and transparency to the entire ecosystem.”

He further added, “The seed funding we raised from SucSEED Indovation Fund and such established angel investors will help us grow our sales efforts, deepen our AI capabilities, and continue solving the very real pain points of our industry.”

Speaking on the investment reasons; Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said “SitePace could be a game-changer in virtual PropTech tour and monitoring solutions through high-fidelity 360 degree panorama capturing, Autonomous Navigation and Dynamic 3D model generation. They are enabling the decentralization of construction data, and of ering of site management capabilities that are highly sought after by large real estate developers and conglomerates. With the current estimated market size of Construction Management Software at USD 10.64 Billion1, and a strong CAGR , they are well positioned to revolutionize the construction industry, which has been long awaiting automation and tech inducement.”

About SucSEED Indovation Fund – SucSEED Indovation Fund (SIF) is an AIF Cat-1 Venture Capital Angel Fund with ₹300 crore corpus and has been consistently rated as One of the 20 most active Investors in India for the last 3+ years. General Partners of the Indovation Fund have 100+ years of cumulative experience within technology, fund management, and start-up ecosystem and have already invested in 75+ startups. SIF attempts to support Indian Innovation for mass needs in the following Seven (7) sectors – EdTech, HealthTech, Fintech, Security & RegTech, EnterpriseTech SaaS, Gaming SportsTech & MediaTech (GSM), and Digital Economy & Emerging Tech (DEET).