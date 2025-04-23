Being a disk image file of DVDs or Blu-rays, an ISO file contains everything on the disk, including audio, video, menu, subtitles, software, games, and extras. MP4 is a multimedia container file format containing all types of media content. Even though ISO and MP4 both file formats contain multimedia content, MP4 makes the file more flexible, accessible, compatible, and shareable with other platforms and devices. MP4 has a smaller file size, is directly sharable to social media, easily playable on portable devices, and so on. Therefore, let’s see how to convert DVD to MP4 using the top 3 converters.

How to Convert ISO to MP4 with DVDFab DVD Ripper

DVDFab DVD Ripper is the most used ISO to MP4 Converter that works on Windows and Mac with decryption and huge file format support. It converts files while maintaining the 1:1 video quality in the 5.1 AC3 audio track. With lossless compression, you will get a reduced MP4 file size and high content quality. DVDFab lets you experience the fastest ISO to MP4 conversion with 50X GPU acceleration.

Pros:

Cloud Decryption Service to remove copy-protection like APS, RC, CSS, etc

1000+ file format support with 260+ device presets

Be selective with resolution up to 8K, 3D, Passthrough, etc, using profile filters

Explore Advanced Settings to customize with codec, sample rate, subtitles, etc

Enjoy multiple file conversions in one go with batch processing

Enjoy video editing with cropping, extracting subtitles, adding watermarks, etc

Con:

Tech support is available on paid plans.

Steps to Convert ISO to MP4 Using DVDFab DVD Ripper

Step 1: Download and launch this DVD Ripper. From the left-side section, select the “Ripper” module. Then, select the “+” sign or “Add File” option to upload your required ISO file. Otherwise, you can try the drag-and-drop function to load the file onto the program’s interface.

Step 2: DVDFab will scan the uploaded file automatically and show its content. You can upload multiple ISO files for batch conversion. Next, you can choose your desired chapters, audio, titles, and subtitles.

Step 3: You can also select “None” in the “Subtitles” option to bypass subtitles and select “Add External Subtitles” to add other subtitles to the video. Next, select “Choose Other Profile” > “Format” > “Video” > “MP4.Mobile” for streaming on your smartphone/ tablet. Or select “MP4.Theater” for high-quality streaming on home theater.

Step 4: Click “Additional Settings” to customize the resolution, frame rate, bit rate, etc. For creative editing, try the built-in editor. Next, decide the destination location to save the converted MP4 file > select the “Start” option to complete the ISO to MP4 conversion process.

How to Convert ISO to MP4 For Free with HandBrake

HandBrake is free and open-source transcoding software that works as an ISO to MP4 converter. It can convert unprotected ISO files to MP4 with flexible customization. While converting, Handbrake compresses the file to balance the output file size and quality and ensure high-quality streaming on various devices, gaming consoles, or media servers. This cross-platform tool is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Pros:

Multiple input & output format support like MP4, MKV, WebM

It offers various presets for device-specific streaming, such as Android, Apple, Roku, etc

Save time to convert ISO to MP4 with batch processing

You can add external subtitles to the converted MP4 file

Explore multiple audio & video codecs like H. 264, H.265, etc

Enjoy this ads-free tool with multiple filters and settings adjustment

Cons:

Handbrake can’t convert copy-protected content.

It can’t extract DVD menus & extras from the ISO file.

Steps to Convert ISO to MP4 With HandBrake

Step 1: Install and open the Handbrake on your system. Then, go to the left-side menu and select the “File” section. Then, import the ISO file you want to convert. The Handbrake will automatically scan the uploaded file.

Step 2: Handbrake will automatically choose the longest title as the main title. Therefore, you must double-check to select the right content. To ensure segment-specific conversion, you must select a range, such as chapters, frames, or timecode.

Step 3: From the “Format” drop-down menu, select MP4 format. Adjust the parameter settings according to your needs. You can select a preset like 1080p30 for fast conversion or HQ 1080p30 for high quality.

Step 4: Head to the “Video” tab and select H.264 for maximum device compatibility or H. 265 for reducing file size. Hit on the “Browse” option to choose the destination location. Finally, hit the “Start” to complete the ISO to MP4 conversion process.

How to Convert ISO to MP4 with DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper

DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper is the most authentic converter. It lets you convert ISO to MP4 or other file formats while removing different types of encryption and region code. In addition to various file formats, it supports multiple device presets to ensure device-specific streaming of the converted ISO files. While converting, you can also extract, customize, and edit the subtitles of the ISO files.

Pros:

Remove different types of copy-protection, including CSS, region code, RCE, UOPs, etc

It supports 2D & 3D video conversion to ensure high-quality streaming with VR Headsets, 3D TV, etc

Be creative with built-in editing tools like adding watermarks, cropping, adjusting brightness, etc

Con:

This tool is not available on Mac

Steps to Convert ISO to MP4 Using DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper

Step 1: From the official website, download the program. After opening, pick the “Ripper” module from the left-hand module column. Then, load your preferred ISO file by clicking on the “+” icon. Alternatively, you can use the drag-and-drop option to import the file to the interface.

Step 2: While going through the output format drop down menu select your desired audio quality, video codec and file format (For example MP4) from the available combinations.

Step 3: Go to the Video Editor for further editing, such as cropping and trimming, and select “Advanced Settings” to adjust parameters like bitrate, resolution, etc. These editing and customization steps are optional. Select the “Start” option to process the ISO to MP4 conversion.

Tips to Ensure the Best ISO to MP4 Conversion

Even though using a convenient converter is the smartest way to convert ISO to MP4, following a few tips will take your converting experience to another level of perfection.

Select the right converter with maximum flexibility, decryption & batch processing support

Optimize audio-video settings to ensure quality streaming of the converted MP4 file

Go for lossless compression to balance between reduced file size and output quality

Give importance to subtitles and chapter preservation while preserving the original ISO file for multiple-time conversion with different settings

Cut unwanted parts of the content to ensure main content-specific conversion

Try and test short video clip conversion before processing the main content to check the quality and settings

Conclusion

After knowing the best way to convert ISO to MP4, you must choose the right tool, depending on your choice. In that case, you should follow the ISO to MP4 conversion tips to ensure the best quality conversion. To meet the maximum conversion criteria, try any of the above-mentioned tools and get the best conversion experience.