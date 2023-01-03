Suhail Sameer, CEO of Bharatpe has dropped out from his position. BharatPe was founded on 20th march,2018. Suhail Sameer became the CEO of Bharatpe in august 2021. Bharatpe is India’s leading merchant payment company. It helps merchants accept payments from customers for free. The Company offers investments, insurance and other financial services. The company gained popularity when it introduced all in one QR for easy digital payments. It helped customers as well as merchants to easily use digital methods for payment, with the introduction of all-in-one QR, merchants did not needed to gather all the QR’S of different apps such as paytm, phonepe etc. instead they just needed one QR for the payment. Although BharatPe did not initiated digital payment but it definitely gave a kick to digital payments, also it has helped us to move cashless and digital.

HISTORY OF SUHAIL SAMEER

Suhail Sameer before becoming the chief executive officer and president of Bharatpe was founding managing director of CESC ventures, where he built out the modern ayurveda (Dr. Vaidya’s) and healthy snack. He also had invested in one of the appreciable company of natural beauty “Mama earth”. He also holds degree of master’s in business administration from Indian Institute of Management and a degree from the Delhi college of engineering.

Suhail Sameer has been supervising the company after one of his co-founder Ashneer Grover has been allegedly stepped out from the company due to allegations on him about using company’s funds inappropriately. As per Business Standard report Suhail Sameer has quit from his post and will overtake the position of strategic Advisor from January 7. Today Ashneer Grover posted a tweet about resigning of Sameer as the CEO of the company saying that: poem for start of 2023;’chala gaya Suhail Sameer-he was a nalla! Shashvat- why don’t you man up and sambhalo the galla?https://twitter.com/Ashneer_Grover/status/1610225987777867778?t=VdzJRMLEIUIh0Gmd0PC2Pg&s=19 . As per reports Nalin Negi has been appointed as the interim CEO of the company.

The company was regularly in news when one of co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover was suited by the company for misusing company’s funds inappropriately. Grover and his wife were suited in civil and criminal cases by the company. BharatPe created an investigation team to investigate about the case. The company demands 88 crore from Ashneer Grover and his wife as compensation of their loss. Grover and his wife are moved away from the decisions of company till further investigation. Madhri Grover has also been suited by the company in the case of creating fake invoices with help of her brother. the next hearing of the case is expected to be on January 9. however, Grover has stepped back from the company and he has also filed a case against company as BharatPe decides to freeze 5% shares of Grover shares.