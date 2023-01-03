Outrage after a billionaire’s fireworks display ignites a raging fire

On New Year’s Eve, December 31, a large fire was started in ruler New Zealand by a New York billionaire’s New Year’s Eve party, which enraged locals who objected to his pyrotechnic plans.

Tony Malkin, the billionaire, had a fireworks display to light up the sky at his New Year’s Eve party, according to the Guardian. The celebration was held on his hilltop retreat in Dale Field, a rural area near Queenstown.

The fireworks began at 12:01 a.m., and the fire department arrived within 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

On the hilly terrain, three separate fires erupted, one of which came within 15 metres of a house on the property.

Locals were outraged because Malkin proceeded with the New Year’s Eve fireworks display despite the objections of locals who signed a petition asking him not to because it would have had a significant impact on local wildlife, which was unexpected. The fire consumed more than an acre of land.