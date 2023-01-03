Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Outrage after a billionaire’s fireworks display ignites a raging fire

Tanishqua Ghura
News

On New Year’s EveDecember 31a large fire was started in ruler New Zealand by a New York billionaire’s New Year’s Eve partywhich enraged locals who objected to his pyrotechnic plans.

Tony Malkinthe billionairehad a fireworks display to light up the sky at his New Year’s Eve partyaccording to the GuardianThe celebration was held on his hilltop retreat in Dale Fielda rural area near Queenstown.
The fireworks began at 12:01 a.m., and the fire department arrived within 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

See the source image

On the hilly terrainthree separate fires eruptedone of which came within 15 metres of a house on the property.

Locals were outraged because Malkin proceeded with the New Year’s Eve fireworks display despite the objections of locals who signed a petition asking him not to because it would have had a significant impact on local wildlifewhich was unexpectedThe fire consumed more than an acre of land.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend