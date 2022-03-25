Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Has Been Delayed To 2023

The Rumors for the delay of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been going on since February, but developers Rocksteady Studios haven’t made any announcements until today. When the game’s trailer was released, Rocksteady Studios confirmed that a 2022 release was still on the way. Since then, fans have longed for a return to the Rocksteady Studios developer-created universe, which means the official delay in Killing Justice is a shame. With only two trailers and little to show during this development period, it’s no surprise that Suicide Squad has been delayed until 2023.

Previous reports about the game suggested that Justice League had been delayed from its original 2022 release to allow for further refinement, but the latest announcement from Sefton Hills has officially confirmed that the long-awaited game will not be released this year. A month ago, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that a game based on the Suicide Squad comic had been shelved by its publisher, WarnerMedia. We got a hint that Suicide Squad would also be delayed a few months ago after the game mysteriously disappeared from the company’s list of upcoming releases earlier this year.

Speaking on Twitter, Rocksteady’s creative director (and co-founder) Sefton Hill said the delay was “disappointing, but Rocksteady will make a better game at this time”, he thanked eager players for their patience with the game by waiting a little longer. And, as with all delays, Rocksteady Games will try to use this extra time to further improve the game. The WB also has a Harry Potter RPG currently due to launch during this year’s holiday season.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

Announced today, unfortunately, the release date for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be pushed back to Spring 2023. Originally slated for a 2022 release, the game won’t be released until spring 2023. PS5, Xbox Series X/Warner Bros., originally scheduled to release this year, has confirmed that the S and PC games will be available next spring. Wednesday’s game.

Game Director Sefton Hill confirmed the delay on Twitter, saying that developer Rocksteady Games just needs more time to make DC’s upcoming action game the best it can be. Batman fans can still take some comfort as sister studio Rocksteady WB Games Montreal is gearing up to launch Gotham Knights on October 25 this year. However, this news is still sad news for those who were excited about the launch of this game this year. While there are many possible reasons for the delay, including but not limited to a global pandemic, it’s a little grim.