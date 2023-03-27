Sun Pharma says business affected due to ransomware attack on March 2

The biggest pharmaceutical company in India, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., revealed that a recent event on its IT infrastructure led to a compromise of several data files and the loss of some personal as well as business information.

The ransomware incident has disrupted Sun Pharma’s business activities, which will lead to decreased revenues for several businesses.

A security breach at Sun Pharma’s IT resources was disclosed on March 2; nevertheless, the firm also stated that the breach had no effect on its critical IT infrastructure and activities.

According to Sun Pharma, a ransomware gang has taken responsibility for this event. To tackle and minimize the effect of this problem, the firm is seeking the assistance of worldwide cyber safety professionals and upgraded security protocols.

“The Company is currently unable to determine other potential adverse impacts of the incident, including but not limited to additional information security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of management and employee time or the possibility of litigation,” the exchange filing stated.

Moreover, Sun Pharma would spend Rs 143.3 crore to buy a 60 percent share in the animal health industry Vivaldis Health & Foods.

Recent Acquisition

There is no precise schedule for when the remaining 40 percent of the stocks will be bought.

In the ground of veterinary science, Vivaldis trades, distributes, manufactures, and markets prescribed drugs, nutritional supplements, and over-the-counter items.

By May 2023, the deal should be complete. Vivaldis recorded earnings of Rs. 29.92 crores for the fiscal year 2022.

Moreover, Sun Pharma’s rating from trading company Credit Suisse was modified from moderate to outperform. Also, it increased its target price from Rs 950 to Rs 1,150. For the following four years, the brokerage predicts a doubling of Sun Pharma’s specialty profits.

Credit Suisse anticipates that during the fiscal years 2022-2025, Sun Pharma’s profits will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent and that its margin would increase to 30 percent.

Sun Pharma’s stock has surrendered all of its year-to-date gains and is currently down 2.5 percent. The share’s decline from its 52-week high of Rs. 1,072 is 9 percent.

About Sun Pharma:

In addition of 100 nations throughout the world are serviced by the global production and distribution activities of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, an Indian global pharmaceutical enterprise with its corporate office in Mumbai.