Suniel Shetty infused in Kochi-based healthtech startup Vieroots

Suniel Shetty, has now invested an undisclosed amount in the Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd at an estimated valuation of INR 100 crore.

In a media release, Suniel Shetty said,

“I could relate to the company’s core values and innovative thought process in the wellness category hence the decision to invest.

He added that, “Vieroots sees a world where people live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives by taking charge of their own bodies and minds. They offer a happy synergy between modern sciences, technology and age-old wellness concepts thereby bringing forth innovations long awaited in the wellness industry. Their key brand element is the continuum which depicts the regeneration and regression of life. I am positive that my association with the brand will boost its prospects.”

Reacting to the funding news, Sajeev Nair, Chairman and Chief Mentor, Vieroots, said,

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Suniel Shetty on board to drive the live long and grow young movement which is a critical juncture for the wellness industry. We feel that the market has huge prospects to get bigger amidst the looming health uncertainties. Co-morbidity causing lifestyle diseases and pandemics tell us to place more emphasis on disease prevention, and enhance the community’s herd immunity.”