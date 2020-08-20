Habbit Health, a Delhi based global nutrition tech startup, has now announced that it has secured an undisclosed amount as a pre-seed investment from the top global investors backed by the 3One4 Capital and AngelList India.

The startup will now going to use the new funds to create prototypes, get the core team ready, building the brand, and in IT.

Sharing the organizational vision, Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Bhushan said,

“Lifestyle diseases with their origin in poor nutrition are today’s biggest health concern. Habbit uses modern science and technologies to disrupt these with healthier alternatives, without needing to change user behaviour and still maintaining the same taste. We are proud to have forward-thinking investors around the world supporting our long-term vision and ambitions, even before our launch.”

Commenting on the investment, Utsav Somani, Partner at AngelList India, said,

“Health and wellness is the growth sector of the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise that good nutrition is a must-have, and not just for those who work-out. We are seeing lots of products and brands create clutter, without any differentiation. However, the products, brand positioning, and customer love demonstrated by the Habbit team are a standout. We are happy to back them early in their mission to create a global leader in health and nutrition.”