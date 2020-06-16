Suniel Shetty infused in SAI-branded edtech venture SEMSI

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has now invested an undisclosed amount in the SAI branded edtech venture Sai Estate Management and Skills Institute.

Post the investment, SEMSI is estimated to be valued at around $80 million.

Speaking about the collaboration, Suniel Shetty said,

“SEMSI as a concept has taken my interest purely because of its wide range of offerings aimed at educating and building skillsets for the industry. Innovations and great ideas to create sustenance have always grabbed my attention. SEMSI is one such platform that will revolutionise the industry. I am certain that the association with a recognised brand like SAI will boost the prospects of SEMSI.”

Amit B Wadhwani, Co-Founder of SEMSI, said,

“We observed that there was a gap in the real estate market from a human resource point of view, only to realise that this gap persists in every sector. Despite a young demography, Indian youth were low on skills which can be converted into growth prospects for the economy. We believe it is important to introduce skill development opportunities and training to potential individuals in areas where existing players don’t go beyond the curriculum to unlock the true potential in the industry.”

