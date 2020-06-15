Crimson Healthcare secured Rs 1.75 Cr from Mumbai Angels Network

Crimson Healthcare, a Delhi based Medtech startup has now secured funding of INR 1.75 crore from the Mumbai Angels Network.

Pranav Chopra, Co-founder of Crimson Healthcare, said,

“With these funds, we plan to bring about significant changes by expanding our research and taking our product to the market and into the hands of our patients.”

The startup is founded by the Pranav Chopra and Neeraj Kumar in the year 2015. The startup is focused on improving ostomy care. The startup aims to improve the lives of ostomates globally who defecate in a bag hanging from their abdomen.

MA Investor Ridham Gada added,

“Crimson looks promising to help humans with the medical device they have manufactured. It will help many people going through colon cancer operation and live normal life again.”

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, shared,

“We’re delighted to have Crimson Healthcare in our expanding portfolio of healthcare and life sciences sector. We believe this innovation is definitely going to bring change in the lives of ostomates.”

