The Super Bowl won’t feature crypto ads in 2024. This year’s Super Bowl, scheduled for a thrilling showdown, is expected to significantly depart from the trend of featuring cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI) advertisements, as reported by CNN on February 2.

Viewers can expect a humorous tone as big brands aim to dominate this sporting spectacle. The game will witness a “notable shift away” from technology, especially AI and cryptocurrency, as advertisers focus on more “traditional products that are part of consumers’ daily lives,” according to Paul Hardart, a clinical professor of marketing at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Given the current global uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts and a polarised political climate, advertisers are veering towards feel-good advertisements centred around fun, humour, and entertainment.

Pricey 30-Second Ads

The cost for a 30-second ad ranges between $6.5 million to $7 million, and CBS has confirmed that ad slots are already sold out. This hefty price tag ensures that established brands with deep pockets will dominate, with a departure from smaller companies that previously used the Super Bowl as a platform to generate awareness or establish legitimacy.

Shift Away from Tech-Related Ads

Crypto Ads’ Rise and Fall

Crypto-related ads reached their peak during the February 2022 Super Bowl, following Bitcoin's all-time high in November 2021. Despite the subsequent decline in Bitcoin prices, companies like FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and eToro seized the opportunity to capitalize on the earlier hype. However, this trend abruptly ended in the February 2023 Super Bowl, where no crypto ads were featured, following the collapse of FTX in November of the previous year.

Current Landscape

The most significant development in the crypto space, the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, has not translated into Super Bowl ads. While crypto ETFs attract attention elsewhere, asset managers have yet to announce plans to air ads during the upcoming game.

AI Ads Taking a Backseat

Contrary to the trend of turning away from AI advertisements, Etsy plans to air an ad showcasing its Gift Mode feature, utilizing AI and human curation to automate gift selection. Google also joins the fray with an ad for its Pixel phone, focusing on AI accessibility features for blind and vision-impaired users. Notably, the ad takes a narrative approach without explicitly mentioning AI.

Notable Absences

Despite the hype surrounding chatbots and general-use AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, there is no indication that either company will showcase their products during this year’s Super Bowl event.

As Super Bowl won’t feature crypto ads in 2024, it’s evident that advertisers are steering away from crypto and AI themes, opting for a more light-hearted and entertaining approach amidst global uncertainties. The absence of these tech-related ads marks a departure from recent trends, reflecting a shift in focus towards a different advertising landscape for this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl.

Despite the high cost, investing in a Super Bowl ad is deemed worthwhile. Beyond immediate exposure to millions of viewers, it offers long-term value through increased brand recognition and engagement.

