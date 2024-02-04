Surging to a new all-time high, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new ATH. The Bitcoin mining difficulty reached 75.50 trillion at block height 828,576 on Feb. 2, marking the highest increase this year at 7.33%. This milestone comes less than a month after the previous record-setting surge on Jan. 6.

Record-Breaking Rise to 75.50 Trillion

The 7.33% surge in difficulty has propelled Bitcoin’s mining complexity to an all-time high of 75.50 trillion. This metric signifies the threshold for a block’s hash to be considered valid, requiring it to be equal to or lower than an exceptionally diminutive target value. As this target decreases, the challenge of discovering a valid block intensifies.

Steady Hashrate Despite Difficulty Surge

Despite the increased difficulty, the collective hashrate remains robust, standing at 536 exahash per second (EH/s) based on a seven-day simple moving average (SMA) from Luxor’s web portal hashrateindex.com. Although slightly below the all-time peak of 566 EH/s on January 29, 2024, this figure highlights the network’s resilience.

Rising Challenges for Bitcoin Miners

Countdown to Halving

The recent difficulty adjustment aligns with the regular mechanism in the Bitcoin network, aiming to maintain a consistent block discovery time of around 10 minutes. As we inch closer to the fourth halving event, expected in less than 11,500 blocks, miners are gearing up for intensified competition as the block reward halves from 6.25 to 3.125 bitcoins.

Network Resilience Amidst Difficulty Surge

Despite the record-high difficulty, the collective hash rate of the Bitcoin network remains robust, hovering around 536 exahash per second (EH/s) over a seven-day moving average. Major mining pools like Foundry USA and Antpool, controlling over 60% of the total hashrate, continue to contribute significantly.

Miners Brace for Economic Impact

With Foundry USA leading with a 31.94% contribution to the network’s computational power, the Bitcoin mining community is gearing up for the next difficulty adjustment scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024. As miners navigate the increased difficulty, the impending halving event adds a layer of complexity, impacting the economics of Bitcoin mining.

As Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new ATH, the cryptocurrency market and network security remain focal points. The looming halving event and increased competition underscore the competitive nature of Bitcoin mining. Stakeholders will closely watch the upcoming adjustments, anticipating their broader implications on the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency.

The resilience of the Bitcoin network, coupled with the dominance of major pools, emphasizes the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency mining.

