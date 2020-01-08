Super Surfaces secured $500k as a part of its Series A round

Super Surfaces has now recently secured $500000 as a part of its Series A funding led by the NRI Investor Vishnu Reddy, who is based out of Washington DC.

With the help of this new funding, the company is now looking to scale up and grow its brand while looking to achieve a delivery capacity of INR 10 lakh square fee per month by March 2023. The startup is also looking to enter the global market, starting with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by 202.

Speaking on the funding, Vishnu Reddy, said,

“Many companies fail to have a USP. In Super Surfaces, the growth potential is tremendous. We wish to see Super Surfaces as a global brand in the next 5-7 years with various formats and product ranges.”

The company, which s founded by the Kumar Varma in 2014, started Super Surfaces with the main reason to offer design and delivery solutions of surfaces with primary focus on interior designers and architects.

Talking more about his company, Kumar Varma, Founder of Super Surfaces, said,

“The Indian decorative paints industry is a Rs 70,000 crore market and growing at 15 percent year on year. Super Surfaces is the first Indian company to specialise in luxury market working with architects and interior designers, with custom design services. Venetian plasters or lime plasters were the oldest of painting materials used in all ancient building and construction. We use the same Venetian plaster technique with extra additives likes marble chips etc., to achieve different textures”

