CES 2020 : Acer launches Two New Ultraslim Notebooks

08 January 2020:

Acer has launched two new Swift 3 models – SF313-52/G and SF314-42. SF313-52/G is a 13.5 inch Notebook powered by powered by the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. SF314-42 is a 14 inch notebook powered by AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series mobile processor.

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-52/G)

The Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) is 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) thin and 2.62 pounds (1.19 kg). It is cased in an elegant metal chassis. It has a 83.65% screen-to-body ratio and a 3:2 screen aspect ratio.

The notebook is co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel’s innovation program codenamed “Project Athena”.

The Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) has 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor, the NVIDIA® graphics. It also supports fast-charging. The notebook supports Wake On Voice (WoV), enabling users to interact with Cortana while the device is in Modern Standby mode.

The Swift 3 supports Windows Hello via a fingerprint reader for easy and more secure logins. The notebook has USB Type-C port which supports Thunderbolt™ 3, USB 3.1 Gen 2 or DisplayPort. It also has Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support.

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42)

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) has a 14 inch display. It weighs 2.6 lbs (1.2 kg) and is 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) thin.

It also has a metal chassis. It has AMD Ryzen™ 4000 series processor which is powered by innovative 7 nm process technology and “Zen 2” core architecture.

It has up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and up to a 512 GB PCle SSD.

The Swift 3 (SF314-42) also supports secure logins via Windows Hello, while Wake on Voice allows users to interact with Cortana when the screen is off.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-52/G) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 699; in EMEA in January starting at EUR 699; and in China in February, starting at RMB 5,499.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-42) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 599; in EMEA in March starting at EUR 599; and in China in March, starting at RMB 4,499.

(Source – Acer)