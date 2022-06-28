Survival MMO The Day Before Is Using ‘Volunteers’

The Day Before Developers Fntastic is currently advertising volunteers for the Day Before Development. According to developer Fntastic, The Day Before is now delayed until March 2023 however, it has also been revealed that the team is made up of both unpaid and paid volunteers. Its website does not explicitly state that volunteers are working on The Day Before, but given the games are delayed to 2023 because of a switch to Unreal Engine 5, it seems probable the developers are now focusing a lot of attention on shipping this long-awaited title.

One of the most anticipated games by many PC users, The Day Before has been delayed by about an entire year. The Day Before is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for PC, and much of this popularity comes from Steam wishlists. The Day Before, the most wish-listed game on Steam, was made by unpaid, part-time volunteers.

With the addition of the Volunteers page, fans suspected the game had developmental problems, and are now looking for volunteers around the world. It is not a good sign for a game that has triple-A scope, developers who have released multiple games before, and publishers that are counting on unpaid volunteers for crucial roles like translations and community moderating.

The day before, developer Fntastic said they were using part-time volunteers to enhance their games or to make new content for them, with no monetary compensation, in addition to full-time volunteers, who are paid salaries. The full-time volunteers are, apparently, effectively just paid employees. The Day Before developer Fntastic says that they are paid salaries and that they are in capped numbers, linking to a careers page with open positions. Fans need to wait and see how it plays out but maybe approach The Day Before with more skepticism than they ever did. Hopefully, the switch to Unreal Engine 5 really makes up for the delay.

There is no word as to whether a beta test will be held prior to a full release, or whether The day before will be coming to any other platforms. Its delay is strange on its own, though developer Fntastic has announced that they are delaying The Day Before, and that is not a good sign, as The Day Before was planned for March of 2023, and switching to Volunteers that is typically unpaid. While the news of delaying for a whole year is bad, they also announced they were going to be bringing the game over to Unreal Engine 5.