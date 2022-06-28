How To Get Mega Energy In Pokémon GO

In this Pokémon GO guide, we show how to obtain Mega Energy and use it to power up Pokemon through Mega Evolution, explaining Candy, Candy Bonuses, Raids, and much more along the way. In this guide, we are going to show you the perfect way to get Mega Energy in Pokémon GO, the hit game from Niantics. The most effective way to earn Mega Energy is by defeating Mega Evolved Pokemon in a Raid Battle. The more the user defeats a mega-evolved Pokemon in Raids, the more Energy is awarded.

The best way to gather more Mega Charizard Energy is by catching and powering more pokemon to go on the raid. It will take several Raids on the same Pokemon before you will have enough energy for Mega Evolution, and most Mega Evolutions cycle in and out of Raids.

While you can obtain Mega Energy for many Pokemon at a time via Quests or Field Research, in Raids (which remain the easiest sources), they rotate in and out periodically. Getting this first Mega Evolution is going to be difficult, since the first time you Mega Evolve any specific Pokemon, you will need 200 Mega Energy.

Not every Mega Evolution is going to be available all year long, so be sure to build up on as much Mega Energy as you need before a Pokemon leaves the Mega Raid. The basic concept remains the same certain Pokemon could Mega Evolve after accumulating enough Mega Energy but you now Mega Evolve for free once it is used the first time, and upgrade Mega Evolutions to get extra bonuses.

While Mega Evolution is becoming more accessible, and Pokémon GO Mega Energy is becoming more plentiful, the new function remains mostly the same, but how it is used is going to be changing. You will also earn Mega Energy from doing research missions, or walking around with a buddy Pokemon who is of the same evolutionary lineage as the Pokemon you already Mega Evolved.

If you have not Mega Evolved any Pokemon yet, or if you want to gather Mega Energy for another species of Pokemon, you can do Research Tasks. Mega Energy for a particular species could be obtained from fighting that particular Pokemon in Mega Raids, the Special Stage in the Raid Battles, or completing Research Tasks. When used in Raids and Gym battles, the Mega-Evolved Pokemon increases all the stats of other Pokemon in battle, as well as providing additional power to Pokemon of the same species using attacks of the same type.

The latest update introduced Mega Levels, which increase the number of boosts and bonuses Trainers receive from using Mega Pokemon in battle, as well as the amount of Mega Energy needed to clear the Cooldown. Pokemon Go received a major update with Mega Evolution in April 2022, allowing for Mega Evolutions to occur without Mega Energy following their first usage as well as greater Mega Evolution bonuses with the Mega Evolution Level increase.