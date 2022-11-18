Former FTX CEO mentions uncovering sparring partner

The former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman in his recent tweet has revealed that he might have more to say about a particular sparring partner. Sam Bankman has not further explicitly mentioned whom he was mentioning through these tweets and the Twitter is stormed with speculation of possible FTX-aligned companies or individuals in recent times.

Who Sam Bankman was pointing out in his recent tweet?

It is not revealed that Sam Bankman was pointing at exactly whom in his recent tweet, but as per some news analysis, it is said that Sam Bankman was pointing at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Countering these rumors Binance CEO mentioned that statements by Sam Bankman were dangerously lunatic and Sam Bankman is just trying to threaten the CEO of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In the recent investment Summit sponsored by Miken institute, the CEO of Binance mentioned that only psychopaths will write such tweets in the public domain.

As per some reports, it also said that Sam Bankman was referring to his previous colleague Sam Trabucco who was working with Alameda Research till august this year and left the company with the motive of moving on in life.

With the fall of cryptocurrency exchange from FTX, the Crypto company Binance is now merged as one of the most powerful companies in the Cryptocurrency exchange market. Binance was able to effectively eliminate it’s one of the biggest Rival in the very least days during the reset recent wipe-out issue of Sam Bankman’s wealth. As per some reports, it is also said that Sam Bankman might fail jail time for the malfunction in the FTX platform

Which other companies failed because of FTX?

Genesis Global Capital, a unit of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group has been also facing a liquidity crunch because of the contagion effect of the FTX platform and the Crypto industry in the recent times

The failure of Genesis Global Capital has resulted in operational cost problems with Gemini Earn, which was having the earning services provided by pin billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss who are also partners at Genesis Global capital.

As per the recent reports, crypto exchange company, Binance is also looking at the acquisition of Voyager Digital after Voyager Digital was not able to complete its recent acquisition deal with the FTX platform.

It is also analyzed that Binance directly benefited from its competitor’s troubled functioning and Binance is ready to dominate the crypto market with its Global presence and Crypto adaptation policies in the future.