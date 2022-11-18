Employees Requests answered by emojis in FTX: new FTX CEO

Cryptocurrency company FTX is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in the US. The top executive which was hired to work on the recovery of the FTX platform disclosed his first report in which he mentioned that the takes platform was having improper transfer accounting practices which lead to the fall of the FTX platform. The new CEO of FTX also mentioned that the company was a complete failure in its working mechanism.

Who is the new restructuring officer of FTX?

John Ray is named as the new CEO of FTX after that platform filed for bankruptcy last week on Friday. Ray mentioned that laps in the oversight procedures in the FTX company along with the security and the poor corporate governance in Company have led to the fall of the FTX platform.

Ray further mentioned that he has not had such type of poorly managed company in his 40 years of a bankruptcy specialist officer along with his proceedings during the Enron companies recovery mechanism. Ray mentioned that Sam Bankman used approximately $10 billion of their clients and diverted these funds to his sister company Almenda Research, Which was already suffering from the losses in its Crypto Venture Investments. After these investments, FTX was left with insufficient funds and the company was not able to work on the withdrawal proceedings the company has to file for bankruptcy protection last week.

As per the reports, Ray further mentioned that the sister company of FTX and Almenda Research has lent $2.3 billion to the FTX platform along with it, Almenda Research also lend money to the top executives of FTX like Sam Bankman and Nishad Singh. The money which was lent by Almenda Research to these individuals was approximately $1.6 billion.

The former CEO of Sam Bankmank used to communicate with its employee with the help of communication applications having the auto-delete functionality after a particular period he also encouraged his employees to use the same feature while communicating and the company descriptions. According to the legal Institutions, it is revealed that employees used to send the payment request to the higher authorities in the FTX platforms, and these requests were reverted with the help of personalized emojis through the platform.

The US wing of the FTX platform was having approximately 1 million users and many more users across the world. as per the recent investigations of the company it is not clear, who amongst these retail investors was able to recover their funds after the bankruptcy proceedings of the FTX platform.