Sweetgreen and Chipotle Resolve Legal Battle Over Menu Item Name

In a surprising turn of events, the brief “burrito bowl battle” between fast-casual restaurant chains Chipotle and Sweetgreen has ended.

Just two days after Chipotle filed a trademark lawsuit against Sweetgreen, the company announced that it would be dropping the lawsuit after Sweetgreen agreed to change the name of its new menu item from “Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl” to “Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl.”

The dispute centered around Sweetgreen’s use of the word “chipotle” in the name of its menu item, which Chipotle argued was too similar to its own trademarked logo and confusing for customers.

Chipotle had reportedly sent a letter to Sweetgreen prior to filing the lawsuit, suggesting alternative names for the dish, such as “chicken bowl with chipotle.”

It appears that Sweetgreen ultimately decided that it was not worth the legal battle and agreed to change the name of the menu item.

A spokesperson for the chain said that they were “looking forward to putting the lawsuit behind [them]” and that they had renamed the bowl “to focus on the business and continue serving our guests without distraction.”

For its part, Chipotle expressed satisfaction with the outcome and announced that it was dropping the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the company said that they were “pleased with the new Sweetgreen bowl name” and that both companies had “agreed to resolve the pending lawsuit.”

The Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl features blackened chicken, wild rice, black beans, tomatoes, cabbage, and a roasted chipotle salsa. It appears to be a popular addition to Sweetgreen’s menu, as the company had only just launched it the week prior to the lawsuit.

Chipotle Drops Trademark Lawsuit

Chipotle, of course, is known for its own burrito bowls, which feature similar ingredients to Sweetgreen’s offering, such as meat, rice, beans, and salsa.

The company has been involved in several legal disputes over its trademarks and intellectual property in recent years, including a case in 2018 where it sued a frankfurter company for using the name “Chipotle Frank’s” for a line of hot dogs.

The impact of dropping the lawsuit and resolving the issue is likely to be positive for both companies. For Chipotle, dropping the lawsuit helps to avoid negative publicity and potentially damaging legal costs.

It also allows the company to focus on other priorities such as expanding its menu and continuing to grow its business.

For Sweetgreen, renaming the menu item removes any confusion with Chipotle’s brand and avoids potential legal trouble. It also allows the company to continue to offer the popular menu item to its customers without any interruptions.