Swiggy secured $43M more in Series I round from new investors

Swiggy has now secured $43 million funding as a part of its ongoing series I investment round. The total funds secured in this round are now at $156 million. Along with Tencent, the round saw participation from the Samsung Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital Markets, Ark Impact, and Korea Investment Partners.

The Series I round was initiated in the month of February this year, where the food tech startup has secured $113 million led by the Prosus NV, along with the Meituan Dianping and Wellington Management Company.

Rahul Bothra, CFO, Swiggy, said in a press statement shared by the company

“Swiggy has built a sustainable food delivery business over the years while solving various customer pain points. As we continue to strengthen and expand our services that offer unparalleled convenience to our consumers, we are humbled by the faith shown by our investors year-on-year, and welcome the new investors on board. Our focus remains to execute on our vision while building a sustainable path to profitability.”

