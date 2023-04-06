Swiss government cancels up to $66M in bonuses for top Credit Suisse executives

The Swiss government has mandated reductions to the bonuses of Credit Suisse’s top executives. Almost 1,000 managers are affected, with tens of millions of dollars being withheld, as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.

The Federal Council, the executive branch of Switzerland, has instructed the Finance Department to either cancel or reduce last year’s bonuses by one-half or one-quarter for the top three management levels. This will result in a total loss of bonus pay of approximately $55 million to $66 million.

This move comes after Swiss authorities hastily put together a $3.25 billion sale of Credit Suisse to UBS in mid-March, following surging outflows of deposits and a plunge in the bank’s share price.

Two days after the deal was announced, the government suspended bonus payouts to Credit Suisse employees. Bonuses for top Credit Suisse managers will also be canceled or reduced this year. The UBS executives hope to close the takeover deal in the coming months.

The rescue operation was a culmination of years of trouble at Credit Suisse, which is among 30 banks worldwide considered “systemically important,” and after fears it could trigger an international financial crisis following the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The announcement comes a day after Credit Suisse’s shareholders criticized the leaders of the 167-year-old lender. On Wednesday, UBS held its own annual shareholder meeting, where its chairman expressed confidence in the deal but also noted “huge” risks.

While the announcement of the bonus cuts may be welcomed by some, the question remains whether it will be enough to salvage Credit Suisse’s reputation and restore the public’s trust in the bank.

With almost 1,000 managers being affected, there is bound to be a negative impact on morale, which may lead to lower productivity and efficiency. It also remains to be seen whether the UBS takeover will proceed smoothly, given the risks involved.

The Swiss government’s intervention highlights the precarious situation that Credit Suisse is in and serves as a warning to other banks to be more cautious in their operations to avoid similar situations.

