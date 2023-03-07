Swiss National Bank Reports Record $141.54 billion Losses in 2022

The Swiss National Bank, headquartered in Bern and Zurich, has reported a significant annual loss of 132.5 billion Swiss francs (equivalent to $141.54 billion) attributed to the decreased value of its investments in both bond and stock markets. The global stock and bond markets experienced a considerable decline in value in 2022, mainly due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which led to inflationary pressures.

The Swiss National Bank, which acts as Switzerland’s central bank and regulates the country’s financial system, is currently headed by Thomas Jordan, who assumed the position in 2012. The bank plays a critical role in maintaining price stability through its monetary policy and oversees currency issuance. It also manages Switzerland’s foreign exchange reserves and promotes financial system stability.

According to recent reports, the Swiss National Bank has recorded its largest annual losses in its history. This central bank was established on January 16, 1906, after the National Bank Act was passed in 1905, granting it independence as Switzerland’s central bank.

Despite posting a profit of 26 billion francs in 2021, the Swiss National Bank has recently suffered record losses. The bank’s bond holdings experienced a decline in value, resulting in losses of 72 billion francs, while its share portfolio depreciated by 41 billion francs. As a result, the bank recorded its largest losses in history.

SNB’s Swiss franc positions incurred a loss of CHF 1.0 billion, in contrast to a profit of CHF 1.1 billion in 2021. The losses were primarily due to declining prices of interest-bearing papers and instruments, as well as interest on sight deposit accounts.

As the Swiss National Bank suffered a significant loss of $141.54 billion in 2022, it resulted in the depletion of its distribution reserve of 102.5 billion francs. Consequently, the bank will be unable to make payouts to either the Swiss central or regional governments or dividends to investors. The central bank posted a net loss of 39.5 billion francs after an allocation for provisions was taken into account.

Amidst reports of massive annual losses, the Swiss National Bank is scheduled to issue its next monetary policy update on March 23. So far there is no official statements or reaction from the authorities regarding how the losses of SNB will have an impact on the monetary policy of the central bank.

Economic analysts believe that the Swiss National Bank’s recent losses will not have a significant impact on its monetary policy. This is because the bank still has 66 billion francs in equity, which can help mitigate the impact of the losses.