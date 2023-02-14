T-mobile facing major outage in US, iPhones turn into “SOS” mode

In the United States, T-Mobile seems to be witnessing an interruption that is becoming more severe. Through its help page on Twitter, the operator has (vaguely) recognized the troubles, however, there is no estimated time when services will resume for customers.

Customers of T-Mobile are having difficulty accessing the company’s network, according to user feedback and complaints gathered by the website Downdector. After 6 o’clock PT, consumer complaints spiked, and they’ve been fluctuating ever since.

The issues do not appear to be widespread; instead, they look to be limited to specific regions. Even though some subscribers have had their connection resumed, there are still many people without it.

T-Mobile confirmed the disruption and claimed that it is “rapidly working to resolve” the issues through its support account on Twitter. For impacted users, the disruption affects phone, message, and internet access.

“We are aware of and rapidly working to resolve an issue that has created intermittent impacts to voice, messaging and data service in several areas this evening. We hope to have a resolution very soon and apologize for any disruption this may cause”

In the notification center of their smartphone, iPhone owners in especially see the “SOS” sign, which indicates total no network connectivity.

iPhone owners allege that their iPhones have remained in this SOS status even in regions where T-Mobile coverage has been resumed and that T-Mobile has not yet issued any precise directions on what to do.

If you’re not aware, the “SOS” sign in the notification center of your iPhone indicates that it is not now connected to the network, yet you can continue to conduct emergency calls. This indicates that the T-Mobile connection is still not accessible in your location due to the blackout if you see it on your iPhone.

Regarding the outage’s timeframe for service recovery for impacted users, T-Mobile hasn’t yet released any extra information. Moreover, there is currently no clue as to what provoked this disruption.

About T-mobile:

T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless communication carrier with offices in Bellevue, Washington, and Overland Park, Kansas, in the United States. Deutsche Telekom AG, a global telecommunications corporation, is the entity with the biggest stake, owning 8.4 percent of the ordinary stock as of August 2022.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, T-Mobile US had more than 110 million users, making it the second-largest cellular operator in the nation. Before Deutsche Telekom bought it in 2001 and modified the brand name of the company to match its T-Mobile brand, the company was formed in 1994 as VoiceStream Wireless.