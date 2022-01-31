T-Mobile toreportedly fire corporate employees who aren’t fully vaccinated by April 2nd

According to a memo leaked by Bloomberg News, T-Mobile US Inc. will dismiss corporate employees who have not been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 by April 2. The telecom carrier’s human resources chief also stated in an email to U.S. employees that office staff who have not received the first dosage of a vaccine by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. The restriction applies to all T-Mobile employees who require “regular or occasional” access to the business’s offices, which the corporation claims to be practically everyone.

“Affected workers who have not become completely vaccinated and obtained a Magenta Pass by April 2 will be separated from T-Mobile,” T-chief Mobile’s human resources officer Deeanne King stated in the message, referring to the internal digital pass that requires confirmation of vaccination. Medical and religious exemptions will be granted, she said. T-Mobile announced its office worker immunisation deadline in a statement. “T-badge-controlled Mobile’s offices remain only accessible to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and we have informed employees that we are requiring office workers to be fully vaccinated by April 2,” it said, with some exceptions for specific roles, locations, and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions.

The guidelines will be slightly different from those in customer service centres, according to the memo, in order to “prevent impact on customer experience.” Instead, support staff will be required to produce confirmation of receiving the first dose of a vaccination by February 21, but they will not be placed on unpaid leave. However, proof of full vaccination will be required by April 2, when T-Mobile informed employees that it plans to return all employees to on-site or hybrid work settings. Field technicians and most in-store retail professions will be exempt from the vaccine regulations and decision to fire unvaccinated staff, according to the memo. The corporation, on the other hand, encourages the personnel to get their immunizations and get tested on a regular basis.

“While we hope that every impacted employee will be vaccinated and return to work, we recognise that for some of you, this will require you to make a highly personal decision,” King said. “By banding together behind this strategy, we can all move forward with more clarity and safety for our community.” T-Mobile isn’t the first corporation to require immunizations, but it is one of the largest to notify employees that if they don’t get the shot, they would be fired. Other corporations, such as American Express, have advised employees that if they don’t get vaccinated, they will have to work from home. The Biden administration cancelled plans this week to make Covid vaccinations mandatory for certain large firms.