Tahinis, a family-based restaurant chain that invests all its revenue in Bitcoin. The Canadian firm claims to have aided a number of small businesses in implementing a “Bitcoin-standard” strategy.

Tahinis claims to be the first restaurant chain in the world to invest 100 percent of its cash reserves in cryptocurrencies. Its creators, brothers Aly and Omar Hamam, indicated that Bitcoin exposure has been critical in aiding its expansion in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and hovering inflation, which has sent prices for components needed for shawarma and other foods floating.

The company, which is situated in London, Ontario, Canada, made its first bitcoin investment in August 2020. In a recent interview with Insider, Tahini’s chief advertising officer, Aly, stated, “We’re up, so far, 460 percent on our original fundraising and we didn’t stop there. We’ll keep dumping extra cash into bitcoins.” We even bought the [April 2021 price] high and rode it down, and we just kept shopping for month after month after month. As a result, it’s worked as an allure for us,” he explained.

In August 2020, Bitcoin was trading for less than $12,000. After exceeding $69,000 last week, it was about $58,075 as of Friday.

Tahinis employs a so-called “bitcoin-standard technique,” in which it operates in fiat foreign currency, such as Canadian dollars, before investing all profits in bitcoin, a process Aly compared to MicroStrategy’s. The data analytics firm invests extra cash in what it considers to be a “trusted retailer of worth.” MicroStrategy has 114,042 bitcoins in its possession as of Thursday, worth nearly $6.8 billion. Aly had shied away from Bitcoin for a long time after one of his financial idols, Warren Buffett, dubbed it “rat poison squared” in 2018.

Tahinis keeps working capital in money for only a few months before distributing revenue, which is part of its treasury, in bitcoin. Tahinis, which is privately held, declined to say how much bitcoin it had on its balance sheet but said gross sales at its restaurants have surpassed $8 million in the past year.

The company plans to expand to nine locations from eight in 2021, with a total of 29 restaurants planned for 2022. According to Aly, Tahinis has worked with dozens of small businesses throughout the world to help them transition to a bitcoin-based system.

“The primary downside that we’ve got proper now’s that {dollars} are devaluating,” Aly stated. “Central banks will say inflation is just 5percent. However, that is determined by what you wish to purchase. Poultry is up 45 percent, beef is up 25 percent, imported items and spices are up 65 percent, oils are up 110percent,” since March 2020, when the pandemic was accelerating, he stated. “So it made sense to place our cash into [Bitcoin] and that may outstrip any inflation charges we see for the approaching decade.”

The Hamams are sensitive to currency depreciation after witnessing their mother and father’s wealth and savings eroded by a 65 percent loss in the Egyptian pound against the US dollar between 2012 and 2017. During the Arab Spring revolt in 2011, the brothers were in Tahrir Sq., which led to the removal of then-President Hosni Mubarak.

Tahinis has installed bitcoin machines in each of its restaurants to encourage employees and customers to buy the cryptocurrency. It does not accept bitcoin for food funds, in part because accounting and tax reporting are much easier in fiat currency, and it wants to promote retaining Bitcoin.

After gross sales plunged by 80% and forced layoffs, Tahinis began to recover from the pandemic in May 2020. In addition to bitcoin, using a quick-service restaurant mannequin rather than an in-person eating mannequin that requires more square area to operate has aided.

“We had more people join franchises after COVID than before COVID,” Tahinis CEO Omar Hamam told Insider. “We have a full advertising squad that works day in and day out to push out viral material to make people snort,” and to see Tahinis’s food on TikTok and Instagram, according to Omar, “and the fact that we have our supply-chain firm helps a lot.” As a result, we’ve approached the business from every angle.”

