Take-Two Says GTA 6 Leak Won’t Have Any Influence On Development

Take-Two’s CEO has stated that the recent GTA 6 leaks will not impact game development at Rockstar Games. During Take-Twos latest earnings call, the parent company said that a big leak is really sad, but that it does not have any effect on Rockstar’s current Grand Theft Auto 6 production.

Take-Two’s CEO and President have insisted the leak of the grand theft auto 6 game early in the year would not have any impact on the development. Rockstars Grand Theft Auto 6 suffered a significant leak back in September with over 90 videos of the game in its early stages leaked.

There is no evidence of any tangible assets being taken, which is good, and the leaks will not impact developments or anything, obviously, but this is horribly frustrating and makes Take-Two even warier about cyber security issues. It is nice to hear the latest leaks did not harm developments. As Zelnick mentioned, there is no expectation the leaks will have a lasting impact on Grand Theft Auto VIs development, something Rockstar Games confirmed as well back in September.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, during the recently held earnings call, reiterated his belief that Rockstar Games and their GTA 6 development will go as planned without any delays. Despite the leaks, Rockstar Games has yet to formally announce GTA 6, but addressed the leaks during the Take-Twos investor call on Nov. 7. Shortly after September GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar had already issued a statement saying GTA 6s development would continue on schedule.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar Games has responded to concerns that GTA 6 may be delayed following the mass hacks which led to early game footage being leaked. Rockstars owners Take-Two had already said GTA 6 would not be delayed due to the hack, and now, speaking with investors, have said that no assets were taken meaning that the hackers responsible got away only with videos, not any of the game’s code or 3D models.

Based on what Take-Twos CEO has revealed, it seems like GTA 6 is safe from any uncertainty regarding being affected by September’s surprise leak. A leak as large as what Zelnick is referring to could cause major damage to the development of the game and eventually cause delays, so it is a welcome surprise to hear that development on the game is seemingly being completely unhindered. Rockstar Games has yet to announce any details on GTA 6 but we have to assume that it will be revealed sooner or later as development is going smoothly.