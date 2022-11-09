Influencer shows the dark reality of day-in-life videos

We all have sometimes watched the day-in-life videos of our favourite creators on Tiktok, Youtube and other platforms. But have you ever wondered whether what they show us is true? Recently, a Tiktoker, haleyybaylee, posted a parody day-in-life video showing the reality behind such videos.

She starts off the video by saying, “Good morning, my angels, and welcome back to another day in my life.”

Then the fun begins. Haleyy continues, “I like to start all of my vlogs with an aesthetically pleasing video of me waking up looking happy and beautiful. Even though this video was actually filmed at 4:00 PM.”

She also shows how influencers carefully place products in their video to try to sign a deal with them.

In her video, she says, “I really want to work with this brand, so my manager suggested using them in a video. If this does well, she’ll send it to the team.”

Haleyy then says, “It’s shower time. Here are some pretty videos of water running and, of course, the product. Because I already did my hair and makeup, I’m not actually taking a shower.”

She also adds, “But as long as you believe it, it still sells.”

After this, she shows herself getting out of the shower because it’s really important for her bank account that we believe all of this.

After her shower, it’s time to put on her favourite outfit that is in her bio feed to buy.

Haleyy then says, “After I’m dressed, it’s skincare time. Here I am doing some facial massage. I tell my followers This is why my face is so lifted when it’s really just plastic surgery.”

She continues, “After all that, it’s time to make some breakfast. I want my followers to believe that I eat healthy and clean, so I’m going to show you guys a video of some.”

Berries and oats and can’t forget the green juice because they are the most common ones. But of course, she is not gonna drink because that stuff tastes like s**t.

Haleyy then says, “After I finished filming the food I’m not gonna eat. It’s time for some unboxing. Brands send me tons of free product. Thank you so much, Matt, for this gorgeous package. I can’t wait to use it after I post the videos.”

However, the reality is she puts back all the boxes in her closet because she is never actually going to use them.

Then she shows herself going out for the morning running errands around New York City. However, she says, “I’m not actually running errands. This is right outside my apartment. And after I’m done, I’m just going to go inside and watch Netflix.”

Watch the video here:

Her viewers were also having fun with this video and found the idea of influencers roasting influencers hilarious.

What are your thoughts on the reality of day-in-life videos?

