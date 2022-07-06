Tango: Lucrative live-streaming for creators

The growth of social media platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok opens a world of possibilities for content monetization. Influencers can make money promoting products, singing a cover of a popular song, or doing a dance routine. The plethora of options to monetize content creates an entire subset of jobs, an especially critical asset as the world economy takes a major hit.

In addition to traditional social media practices, live streaming has become quite a popular form of content monetization over recent years. In fact, during the first month of the coronavirus lockdown, live streams rose 4 percent among users aged 16 to 64 in the U.S., according to an April 2020 survey conducted by GlobalWebIndex.

Other than being popular, live streaming is considerably lucrative, accounting for $3 of every $4 spent in the top 25 social apps globally in 2021, as reported by TechCrunch. However, turning live streaming into a profitable profession is often hard with platforms offering free viewing in a competitive space.

A platform made for creators

Tango, a B2C platform for live video broadcasts, gives Livers, Tango’s live streamers, a viable opportunity to be rewarded for their work. As the no. 1 social grossing app and the no. 5 grossing app in India, Tango equips Livers with engagement tools through live gaming and integrated monetization on the platform. More than 500,000 people use Tango daily to turn live connections into micro-transactions.

So how does it work? Viewers buy coins on the Tango platform, and they can redeem the coins as gifts to the Livers. The coins can then be redeemed for cash, allowing Livers to profit from views and viewers.

With more than 10 million registered users in 2021 and a total of 25 million hours of live content streamed throughout 2021, Tango has helped many Livers earn a living through the platform, including Sushmita Srivastava, who was nominated artist of the year in 2021 by Tango.

“Tango has changed my life entirely. One day an agency recruiter texted me regarding an app called Tango, but I ignored it as I didn’t have much time and I was already working on my singing,’” Sushmita said of how Tango helped her financially through the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit I had some free time. I gave Tango a shot since I thought it would make people listen to my songs. When I started using this app I felt so good that I was able to earn from my singing, which I put my heart and soul into.”

The social community gives creators a space to share high-quality live-streamed content accompanied by a live messaging chat, building a digital economy that fosters social connections and fan monetization. Not only did Tango help Sushmita gain exposure, it also provided her with an income during the pandemic.

“Tango is a great app for someone who wants to showcase their talents and meanwhile earn from it. I haven’t even completed one year on this app and yet I have achieved this much, whether it’s earnings or friendships.”

Tango was founded in 2009 by Uri Raz and Eric Setton as a mobile cross-platform, cross-network messaging application, prior to its transition into live streaming. Tango is available in English, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Hindi, and Vietnamese, catering to a global audience. Tango empowers Livers to build a profitable personal brand and recently celebrated the first Tango-made millionaire in December of 2021 who, like other creators, is directly supported by their fanbase.