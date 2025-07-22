General Motors saw a steep 35% drop in net income for the second quarter of 2025, as U.S. automotive tariffs under the Trump administration began to bite into the automaker’s bottom line. The $1.1 billion tariff-related hit marked the first quarter that GM officially acknowledged a significant financial impact from the policy shift.

Tariffs Take Their Toll

GM’s net income for the quarter ended June 30 stood at $1.89 billion, down from $2.93 billion during the same period in 2024. While total revenue dropped slightly by 1.8% to $47.1 billion, the real damage came from increased costs, particularly import taxes on vehicles and manufacturing materials. The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped to $3.04 billion from $4.43 billion a year earlier.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson warned investors that the pain isn’t over. “We expect the third quarter to reflect higher net tariff costs, especially as we continue to import vehicles from Korea, Mexico, and Canada to maintain supply chains,” he said.

U.S. Manufacturing Expansion Aims to Offset Impact

Despite the drag on profits, CEO Mary Barra highlighted a $4 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing capacity, a strategic shift aimed at reducing reliance on imports and cutting long-term tariff exposure. The new capacity, set to come online in 18 months, will allow GM to produce more than 2 million vehicles annually in the U.S., including high-demand pickups, SUVs, and crossovers.

“This move helps us meet rising domestic demand, reduces tariff risk, and positions us for future model launches,” Barra said in a letter to shareholders.

Sales and Market Share Still Show Strength

Interestingly, GM’s vehicle sales rose 7% in Q2 year-over-year, and 12% for the first half of 2025. Analysts say consumer urgency, driven by fears of rising prices, helped boost short-term sales.

GM’s decision to maintain stable pricing while competitors slashed prices gave it a competitive edge. As a result, GM expanded its U.S. market share to 17.3%, up from 14.5% in 2021, more than double the gain of its closest rival.

EV Momentum Continues, Despite Slower Growth

Electric vehicles continue to be a bright spot. Barra highlighted Chevrolet becoming the No. 2 EV brand in the U.S. in Q2, while Cadillac led the luxury EV segment. “The EV segment now includes 30 serious players, compared to just one five years ago. We’re proud of the progress,” she wrote.

Still, GM acknowledged that EV adoption has slowed industry-wide, extending the life of internal combustion engine models. “We’re prepared to operate profitably in both the ICE and EV spaces,” Barra added.

Looking Ahead

Despite the Q2 setback, GM maintained its full-year guidance of $8.2 to $10.1 billion in net income. That’s well below its initial 2025 forecast of up to $12.5 billion, which was revised in May due to an expected $5 billion tariff hit.

While policy uncertainty remains, GM’s leadership is banking on its manufacturing realignment and a flexible product portfolio to weather the storm. “We’re not raising prices,” Jacobson emphasized. “We’re playing the long game.”