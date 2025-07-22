The tech world’s obsession with artificial intelligence might be setting up investors for a massive fall. Sound familiar? It should because we’ve been down this road before with the dot-com bubble that devastated markets in 2000.

Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, is raising alarm bells about today’s AI-driven market frenzy. His analysis suggests that major tech companies like Nvidia and Microsoft are now more overvalued than internet companies were right before the dot-com crash wiped out trillions of dollars.

The numbers tell a concerning story. When economists look at price-to-earnings ratios basically how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of company profit today’s figures are actually higher than they were at the peak of the dot-com bubble. That’s a red flag that’s hard to ignore.

Is AI the New Dot-Com Bubble?

Earlier Companies with barely any revenue were attracting massive venture capital investments simply because they had “.com” in their business plan. Investors threw money at anything internet-related, convinced that traditional profit models didn’t apply to this revolutionary new technology.

When reality hit and these companies couldn’t deliver the promised returns, the bubble burst spectacularly. Countless startups disappeared overnight, and even established companies saw their stock values plummet.

Today’s situation feels eerily similar, except “AI” has replaced “.com” as the magic word that opens wallets. The forward-looking price-to-earnings ratios for 2025 are showing spikes that mirror and even exceed those dangerous peaks from 2000 and 2020.

What’s particularly worrying is how concentrated this overvaluation has become. The top 10 companies in the S&P 500 show dramatically higher ratios than the rest of the market, suggesting that investments in these AI-heavy giants have become disconnected from financial reality.

Is the AI Boom a Risky Bet for Big Tech?

The companies driving this AI investment surge won’t surprise anyone familiar with Big Tech: Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Tesla. These firms account for most of the S&P 500’s recent growth, and they’re all betting big on AI being the next transformative technology.

But here’s the problem they’re spending enormous amounts of money on AI infrastructure before anyone really knows how profitable these investments will be.

Slok isn’t the only one worried about where this is all heading. Robin Li, who runs Chinese internet giant Baidu, has made an even more stark prediction: he believes only about one percent of current AI companies will survive when the bubble eventually pops.

Li suggests this shakeout might actually be healthy in the long run, creating a more stable market focused on practical AI applications rather than speculative hype.

AI’s Investment Frenzy and Echoes of the Dot-Com Bubble

Despite these warnings, tech companies show no signs of slowing down their AI investments. The numbers are staggering:

OpenAI is working on an AI-powered web browser to take on Google Chrome. Meta is pouring over $60 billion into building new AI data centers. Microsoft just laid off 9,000 employees partly to help fund its estimated $80 billion AI infrastructure push. Amazon is developing what it calls “agentic AI” as part of its own massive AI initiative.

These firms are more or less in an arms race, competing to control what they think will be the next significant technology platform. Fear of falling behind is influencing investment decisions that may not be optimal from a conventional business viewpoint.

The bigger question is not if these AI technologies will finally pay off – experts largely agree it will happen. The question is if today’s investment and market capitalization accurately predict the pace at which AI will create real profits.

Market bubbles do not burst on a schedule, and perhaps AI investments will eventually justify current valuations. But history indicates that when expectations get this far in front of the real world, you get a correction.

For investors, the dot-com lesson is simple: new technologies can accompany over-inflated markets. The internet revolutionized the world, but that did not stop investors from experiencing a painful crash as it swept them up in the euphoria.