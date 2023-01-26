Tata Motors’ luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability

JLR posted a third-quarter profit before tax of £265 million ($326.2 million), compared to a loss of £9 million a year earlier, thanks to higher sales and better product mix and pricing.
Tata Motors, the Indian automaker, has reported record sales for its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The company announced that the total number of orders reached 215,000 units, with its three most profitable models – the New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender – accounting for three-quarters of the order book. Despite this positive news, the company may struggle to meet its zero net debt target, which will be reviewed in March.
Tata Motors net profit for 2022
The company’s consolidated net profit came in at 29.58 billion rupees ($362.5 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of 15.16 billion rupees a year earlier. This exceeded analysts’ expectations, who had on average predicted a loss of 185.6 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The results for Tata Motors and JLR are a positive sign for the car industry in India, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The company’s positive results are also a sign of the improving supply chain situation, which is good news for other manufacturers in the industry. With car demand in India on the rise, it looks like the industry is on a path to recovery.
Tata Motors is a leading Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company that was founded in 1945. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India and is a subsidiary of the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates. Tata Motors is known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, and military vehicles.