Tata Motors' luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability
Tata Motors' luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability
Home
Markets

Tata Motors’ luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability

Indrajeet Giram·
Markets
Tata Motors, one of India’s leading car manufacturers, has reported a profit for the first time in two years. The company’s luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has also returned to profitability, thanks to improving semiconductor chip supplies and rising demand.
The car industry has been facing challenges due to supply chain disruptions and shortages of critical semiconductor components since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation has improved in India, where carmakers are benefiting from strong demand, easing commodity costs, and a slew of price hikes to make up for price inflation.
Tata Motors' luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability
source : finance.yahoo.com

JLR posted a third-quarter profit before tax of £265 million ($326.2 million), compared to a loss of £9 million a year earlier, thanks to higher sales and better product mix and pricing.

Tata Motors, the Indian automaker, has reported record sales for its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The company announced that the total number of orders reached 215,000 units, with its three most profitable models – the New Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender – accounting for three-quarters of the order book. Despite this positive news, the company may struggle to meet its zero net debt target, which will be reviewed in March.

Tata Motors net profit for 2022

The company’s consolidated net profit came in at 29.58 billion rupees ($362.5 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of 15.16 billion rupees a year earlier. This exceeded analysts’ expectations, who had on average predicted a loss of 185.6 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The results for Tata Motors and JLR are a positive sign for the car industry in India, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The company’s positive results are also a sign of the improving supply chain situation, which is good news for other manufacturers in the industry. With car demand in India on the rise, it looks like the industry is on a path to recovery.

Tata Motors is a leading Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company that was founded in 1945. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India and is a subsidiary of the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates. Tata Motors is known for producing a wide range of vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, and military vehicles.

Tata Motors has made significant contributions to the Indian automotive industry and has played a key role in the country’s economic growth. The company has a strong presence in the Indian market, with a range of popular and affordable vehicles that are designed to meet the needs of a diverse customer base.
© 2023 Techstory Media Pvt Ltd Contact : info@techstory.in