Tata Motors’ luxury unit JLR drives company to profitability

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading car manufacturers, has reported a profit for the first time in two years. The company’s luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has also returned to profitability, thanks to improving semiconductor chip supplies and rising demand.

The car industry has been facing challenges due to supply chain disruptions and shortages of critical semiconductor components since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation has improved in India, where carmakers are benefiting from strong demand, easing commodity costs, and a slew of price hikes to make up for price inflation.