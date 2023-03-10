Tata Technologies files draft prospectus for IPO with SEBI

Tata Technologies Ltd has submitted a draft red herring prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds.

The offering will consist of a pure offer for sale of up to 95.71 million shares by the company’s current promoters and shareholders, including Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings Pte, and Tata Capital Growth Fund I.

Tata Motors currently holds a 74.69 percent stake in Tata Technologies, while Alpha TC Holdings Pte and Tata Capital Growth Fund I have stakes of 7.26 percent and 3.63 percent, respectively. The issue is being managed by JM Financial Ltd, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd.

Tata Technologies is a company that specializes in digital services and product engineering, catering to various industries, such as automotive, industrial heavy machinery, and aerospace. With 33 years of experience, the company has gained considerable expertise in the field.