Team Donald Trump launches new social media platform, GETTR

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States has been under the spotlight since his Presidency began and even before that. The man’s political career has been filled with controversies and conspiracy theories that people most commonly, don’t refer to as common sense or good for the community in one way or another. However, Trump’s actions and his role in the U.S. Capitol Hill attack on January 6th has been hugely criticized and in the wake of instigating masses to carry out violent rallies and attacks, major social media platforms have banned the former President from using any of their services. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have imposed a ban on Donald Trump and suspended his account for good reason. Social media is a powerful tool for people to voice out their opinions and influence masses for or against something and the former President has used his power and position for all the wrong reasons. Thus, taking away that power, Donald Trump will no longer be able to communicate with his followers, the way he used to do before.

Having said that, team Donald Trump has recently announced to launch a new social media platform that is supposed to compete against the major players in the industry. The name of the platform is GETTR and it advertises its mission statement that reads, “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas,” first reported by Politico.

Jason Miller, Trump’s former spokesperson for the 2020 campaign commented sometime in March that Trump will soon re-enter the social media space and with a new platform of his own that would redefine the game, as mentioned in a report by NewsMax. However, there has been no official news about Trump’s involvement in the project or whether he will create an account on GETTR or not, only time will tell.

GETTR is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is described as a non-bias social networking platform for people all over the world. Politico has been very active with Trump’s report and only a while back, it reported that Trump’s team is in search of a social media platform to re-establish the former President’s social media presence and that it was considering buying an already existing company and rebranding it as an exclusive Pro-Trump social media platform.

According to Politico, GETTR went live on the app stores in mid-June but has recently been updated on Wednesday. According to recent reports, the app has already been downloaded over 1,00,000 times on each platform.