Technical glitches spoil Samsung’s event in the Metaverse

South Korean tech giant, Samsung is one of the largest electronics companies in the world. It is a popular manufacturer of smartphones, appliances, smartwatches, and other related gadgets. Samsung had decided to conduct the launching ceremony of its brand new smartphone Galaxy S22 but things didn’t go well.

Samsung’s unpacked event 2022

Samsung Unpacked 2022 officially took place on Wednesday, Feb 9. But before the date, Samsung said it will be aired on both virtual reality and actual reality. This prompted many metaverse-minded fans to try to attend the event digitally.

The Samsung event took place in a virtual building called Samsung 837X that the company has built on Decentraland and is designed to be a replica of its flagship New York experience center.

Problems faced by Users

According to a Twitter user, he was “trying and failing” to get to the Samsung event. When he tweeted the issue, one fan commented “same result for me,” which eventually led to the conclusion that the event was a “pretty awful brand experience (and) product launch.”

He added that, “A lot of people in the lobby were feeling restless about the circumstances. I took more than 20 minutes trying to resolve my issue.”

Another attendee shared her experience and said that, “Unfortunately for a lot of those servers, the doors didn’t open on time. Many people were unable to actually enter Samsung 837X before the event started.

Everyone outside the metaverse was enjoying a strange crossover with the popular TV series Bridgerton at the start of this event, while I and dozens of my fellow metazens were changing servers to find one that worked. Once a server with open doors had been located, the next challenge was finding the room inside this virtual building where the announcement event was actually streaming.”

One user tweeted that the doors did not open even after the start of the program and when he somehow entered the building, there were very few people there. This means that these technical glitches were not limited to them only but it was a wide area connectivity issue.

He also said that right after entering the digital space, he had to change clothes of his avatar before attending the event.

Lastly, it should be emphasized that Samsung only live streaming the same video that they launched across the internet. This means there were no interactive events for Samsung Unpacked on the metaverse. Stay tuned with us for further tech related updates.