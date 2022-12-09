TECNO Goes Premium in Style as it Celebrates its Beyond the Extraordinary Flagship Product Launch

Dubai, Abuja, Manila, Bogota, Nairobi, New Delhi, Ankara, Riyadh, 11am GST December 8, 2022 — — TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, today launched two new flagship products– PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1 that revolutionize the premium smart device experience at its Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed as ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’ today in Dubai, UAE.

Guests heard from General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, who delivered a keynote speech of TECNO’s incredible growth journey in pushing to become a premium brand over the years and Arijeet Talapatra, Chief Innovation Officer, PHANTOM X2 and Global Chief Executive Officer, TECNO India, and Burak Kucuk, Chief Launch Officer of TECNO AIoT to reveal the exciting features of PHANTOM X2 series and MEGABOOK S1 respectively.

Guests also heard insightful keynote speeches from valued partners from Android, MediaTek, Intel and Microsoft, who shared their experiences of collaborating with TECNO and their thoughts on the future direction of the technology industry.

Guests at the incredible launch event were treated to a celebration of industry-leading innovation, enjoying a series of immersive “Pioneer Lab” laboratories that revealed the technical processes involved in developing the new cutting-edge products.

Two new flagships delivers TECNO’s latest technology innovations and premium performance

New PHANTOM X2 Series is a state-of-the-art premium smartphone series that brings TECNO’s latest technological breakthroughs to fruition. PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera to create “studio-like” portrait photography. The new flagship is powered by the outstanding MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chip, delivering exceptional performance and advanced power efficiency. The series also features a unique unibody double-curved design, while the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is also available in an Eco-Friendly Edition with a back cover made using recycled materials.

TECNO MEGABOOK S1 laptop is an ultramodern laptop that raises the bar for efficient, convenient work and entertainment. Powered by the 12th gen Intel® Core i7-1260P processor, MEGABOOK S1 delivers exceptional performance, and with a thickness of just 13.5mm and weight of just 1.44kg (3.17lbs) including its adapter, it is the perfect tool for effortless computing at home, in the office and on the go.

TECNO pushes for premium alongside global industry leaders

Since its founding, TECNO has been pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest premium technologies. “As the demand for premium experiences grows, we grow too. We continue to challenge the status quo of the industry, with the aim of redefining the high-end experience in an ambitious yet accessible way. One way in which we are achieving this goal is by developing exciting partnerships with other industry leaders, joining hands to bring premium products to our customers around the world,” said General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, at the event.

TECNO has forged valuable partnerships with numerous leaders in the global smart technology industry.

TECNO has just announced to ink a strategic 3 year partnership with Google on software that will further enhance the user experience and bring new dynamics to the smartphone market.

Noting the impressive highlights of MediaTek’s flagship chip, Rami Osman, BD Head of MEA from MediaTek, said: “The TECNO PHANTOM X2 Series, powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset, is another milestone for our smartphone flagship family. The Dimensity 9000, built on the 4nm process and running at 3.05GHz, set new benchmarks in terms of power, performance, and energy efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 also has a host of innovations in camera and graphics to help make the PHANTOM X2 a superior gaming and multitasking smartphone with immersive experiences for TECNO customers.”

Meanwhile, collaboration with esteemed partners Intel and Microsoft has ensured the MEGABOOK S1 is capable of incredible performance. Ali Riza Kucuk, Regional Consumer Director from Intel SMG, Middle East, Turkey & Africa Region, and Karin Belbelian, Director of Windows Consumer Category, EMEA Emerging Markets from Microsoft Corporation has shared with the guests us about the successful collaboration with TECNO and their visions of the strategic cooperation with TECNO.

Celebrating TECNO’s innovation in an immersive “Pioneer Lab”

With the unveiling of the PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1, the event celebrated the very best of technological innovation with an exciting and immersive “Pioneer Lab” and proved to be an unforgettable occasion.

The series of laboratories demonstrated to guests the processes involved in the design and production of the new devices. From material innovation to imaging, guests learned about the work of TECNO and PHANTOM’s teams of talented designers and engineers and discovered how features such as OneLeap multi-screen collaboration create a more premium experience with greater work and entertainment synergy.

In addition to working with the phone’s designers on a series of “Master Filters”, renowned photographer, Rankin, also shot a fantastic collection of images with the innovative device, which was showcased for guests to enjoy at the event. The process was also captured in an inspiring “behind the scenes” video, marking another highlight of the occasion.

A collection of portraits by renowned photographer, Rankin, was showcased at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022

TECNO Flagship Launch 2022 event was a spectacular celebration of the brand’s spirit of innovation. With its determination to Stop At Nothing, TECNO will continue striving to unlock the newest and best technologies to make life more fun, more efficient and beyond the extraordinary.