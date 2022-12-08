Microsoft Signs Deal To Bring Call Of Duty To Nintendo For 10 Years

Microsoft entered a 10-year agreement with Nintendo for Call Of Duty after the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft has so far failed to reach any sort of deal with Sony regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with Microsoft ultimately offering Sony a 10-year commitment for Call of Duty titles on the PlayStation systems. Sony has made clear to regulators that Sony is worried about the future of Call of Duty, and the back-and-forth public exchanges between Microsoft and Sony, mixed with the regulators expressing their concerns, has led to a more recent 10-year commitment to continue Call of Duty on PlayStation.

After the announcement yesterday Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy said "I think this is an attempt by Microsoft to pressure Sony into signing a deal with Activision and to make it easier for Microsoft to finish and close the deal with Activision,".

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted out an announcement that also confirmed the company's commitment to continuing to publish Call of Duty games simultaneously on the Valves Steam platform whenever the deal for the merger is approved.