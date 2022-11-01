Like all other family games, Teen Patti has made its space in our hearts and our minds. This 3-card game gets everyone going whether at friend’s birthday or a family get-together! Straight out of the roots of India, this game is thrilling, exciting, fun, and most definitely, spicy! If you’re new to the game and are wondering whether you should be playing it or not, we’d suggest you read till the very end. Learn all there is to about Teen Patti, and start playing now!

Before we go into the details of the infamous Teen Patti, here’s a brief overview of the game:

Game Objective Getting the best hand with the highest ranking 3 card combination Players 3-6 Cards 52-pack, but some variations require only 2 jokers Card Ranking 2 (lowest) to A (highest) Age restrictions 18+ Availability Online websites, applications, Facebook, and regular offline playing deck

Now that you know the overview, let’s dive right into Teen Patti – the origins, rules, variations, strategies, and our verdict!

Origins of Teen Patti

Gambling during Diwali has a legendary justification: a firm Indian conviction. There is a widespread misconception that Lord Shiva and Parvati, the Hindu Mother Goddess, played a dice game. According to her, anyone who gambled on Diwali night would be successful the following year. Due to this association with riches, playing games for money is practically required during this time of year.

However, the love for Teen Patti extends far beyond Diwali. The game has its advantages and a culturally determined tie to Janmashtami, the celebration of Krishna’s birth, another Indian holiday. Families frequently engage in casual gaming activities when they get together and socialise, with Teen Patti setting the example.

It is almost an obsession for many ethnic groups. The hours-long games even “take their minds away from thoughts of food,” with youngsters engaging equally throughout the celebrations.

The Indian Roots

Teen Patti is well-liked almost everywhere, with regions like Maharashtrian and Gujarati going crazy for it, even when not just considering festive times. As a result, economically significant metropolises like Mumbai and Ahmedabad also define much of urban culture and practises surrounding family gaming and social gambling. People now turn to various internet possibilities while they used to play together in their homes or at house parties. Players frequently use office chat groups, WhatsApp, and Facebook groups to plan such activities.

Naturally, there are other minor variations between States and microregions. For instance, Janmashtami may be observed on Saturday in the South, West, and East, and Sunday in the North. While some may (still) view Teen Patti sessions as solely a family concern, others may view them as a professional or social gathering. Ordinary people, however, tend to awaken their “gambler’s instinct” during these seasons of the year. That’s because Indian history has taught them that “the gods also gamble, which is why worshippers do, too.”

European Roots

Most local scholars who even remotely study gaming history emphasise that India was a key influence on early card games. The first use of cards was seen well before the Common Era. European influence “took over” over time and more regular commercial and social interactions.

Undoubtedly, as Dutch, Portuguese, British, and French traders established their centres, specific customs and pastimes started to permeate the daily lives of their Indian counterparts. These were known to contain modern card games and interest in gambling “disciplines” by the time the British Raj was established. Horse racing wagering has become very popular in the UK (which is still legal today). Additionally, they added a few new card games.

Taash and Indian Family Roots

We already know that gambling in India is regarded as lucky during most holiday seasons. Taash parties, or “card parties” in Urdu, are significant components of social life, whether held for religious motives or due to unintentional peer pressure.

Many Indians grew up with the memories of cosy family games or even Bollywood heroes who managed to win a challenging match against a formidable opponent. Some people only play around Diwali and Janmashtami. While playing cards with family and friends is a “wholesome hobby”, Teen Patti offers a thrill like none other.

Online Teen Patti

The Indian online gaming market has matured since the middle of the 2010s. Until that point, game creators and Western businesses controlled the supply of mobile games and apps, producing material for the US and European markets.

Because of this change, we saw an increase in investments in local desi content, which shapes market offers and development strategies. Right now, the top-grossing game in India on Google’s Play Store is Teen Patti by Octro. In addition, 3 of the top 5 gaming Apps are smartphone card games, with 2 being Teen Patti variations. A Rummy App rounds out the list.

A KPMG report states that localisation is now essential for success in India. To make the mobile gaming offering as user-friendly and alluring as possible to the enormous Indian market, content, graphics, and languages (local vernaculars!) are essential. This transition includes its vast growth and potential, the expanding use of cost-effective mobile devices, and the most recent launch of affordable data bundles.

Rules of Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a super simple and easy game once you get the hang of it. If you’re a beginner in the game, follow this guide to start playing.

The Basics

In Teen Patti, the dealer has 3 cards, and you have 3 cards to play with. No other cards matter all that much. To join the game, you’ll need to take up a position called an ante. Once the time for taking up a position is closed, you’ll get 3 cards, and the dealer’s cards will remain secure. Based on the cards you have, you’ll have to choose whether you want to proceed with the game or not. It would be best if you started playing only when you think you can beat the dealer.

Once you decide on playing, the dealer’s cards are turned around and whoever has a better hand wins the round.

The Rankings of Teen Patti

Like any other card game, Teen Patti comes with its own rank system. The ranks are as follows:

Straight Flush: Three consecutive cards of the same suit will get you a straight flush. However, the flush is ranked according to the numbers. The most robust flush is A-2-3, while the weakest one is 4-3-2.

3 of a Kind – The 3 of a kind is a trio of the same card belonging to different suits. A’s make the most potent trio, while 2s make the weakest.

Straight – The regular run symbolises three consecutive cards of different suits. The strongest and weakest hands are the same as for a straight flush.

Flush – This combo is also known as colour. It symbolises three consecutive cards in the same suit but not in order.

Pair – As the name sounds, you have a pair if you’ve got two cards of the same rank in your hand.

High Card – When none of the cards mentioned above is in your hand, the only card that can decide a game is the highest ranking in the deck. In this case, A is the strongest.

Teen Patti Positions

Ante – To join a game, the initial position you take up is called the ante. Place your chips from the available ones and click on the confirm option before your timer runs out.

Flush – When you get all 3 cards from the same suit, it’s called a flush. If two or more players have a flush, the higher ranking flush will win the game. If the highest card matches, the next highest card is compared. The third card is considered if two games are seen in a row. If you and your opponent have the same card values, the hands are ranked according to the suits in hand (Spades are first, and Clubs is last).

Mini Royal – Having the Queen, King, and Ace of the same suit in your hand creates the mini royal position for you.

Pair – This position opens up when two cards are of the same rank. The one with a higher value is the winner between the two pairs. In case two players have the same pair, the third card’s value decides the winner of the round.

Play – The position when the ante ends and the game begins.

Rules for the Laying Down the Chips aka Chaal

Let’s talk about chaal. Players can increase or call their preceding player’s bet number. At the same time, the game is being played, whether it be with physical cards or an app. These rules ensure that players can’t add any amount to the previous wager in the sequence.

If you choose to raise the bet, you must do so within specific parameters defined by the rules. Fixed limits are simple to construct because they establish a specific range for raising during your sequence. This arrangement provides better control over the entire series, stake, and game. Spread limits eliminate the minimum amount you can increase your stake by. To keep the stake in check, this option has a cap you can’t go over during your turn in the sequence. With pot limits, you can increase your bet by any amount as long as it does not exceed the amount already on the table when you decide to do so. No restrictions are another option for play; while it can be perilous, it makes the sequence much more entertaining.

Game Variations

First Discard

As this is one of the variations where the game primarily relies on the basic Teen Patti rules, let’s start with Discard. The most significant change is that each player will receive four cards from the dealer instead of the usual three in this game. Players can choose the top three cards to play after receiving all their cards, but they must discard the bottom card. Players must engage in chaal to counteract the advantage of choosing the best. All standard Teen Patti rules continue to apply, except for these game modifications.

Sudden Death

Shuffling the entire pack and distributing the cards evenly among all players is a common choice among the many options. For instance, if four players are participating in the rounds, the 52 cards are divided equally, giving each player 13 cards to use. The second phase of the game involves holding your cards between your thumb and ring finger and dropping them one at a time until someone yells, “stop!”

After everyone has gone through this procedure, you can select the card with the highest value card in your pack. The winner is the player holding the card with the highest value after comparing these cards.

Plus

Each player receives three cards during this thrilling variation of the well-known Teen Patti games. They then place five cards on the table as a plus sign. The cards represent jokers in the plus shape and can have any value. The secret behind the plus sign is that the dealer will choose whether jokers are picked from the horizontal or vertical row of cards before the cards are dealt.

When it comes time to display your hand, you can rely on the jokers in the plus formation. Choose cards from the horizontal or the vertical row, depending on which one the dealer verified. After the cards are dealt, the game continues as usual.

Auction

The entertaining Teen Patti game version guarantees lots of excitement. The dealer distributes three cards to each player before adding two extra stacks each in the centre of the table. The pile has all the cards face down except for one, which is open. Before beginning play, players can wager on these piles; however, the player holding the superior hand may choose not to wager. The stack of cards is given to the player who placed the highest bid, and the last few cards are discarded.

The game continues after both piles are sold, and all funds utilised for the bid go into the main pot. But it’s important to remember that open cards on these piles act as jokers and might be worth anything. The players who just received a new hand of cards can play blind or with an open hand.

Lowball or Muflis

Also known as Lowball, Muflis is well-known to many players. The most significant difference between Muflis and standard Teen Patti, even though the rules are the same, is that in Muflis, the value of the cards in your hand is flipped. The lowest card has the highest value, and the converse is true. When two players with the same hand remain in the game when playing Muflis, the player with the card with the lowest value wins.

Online vs. Offline Teen Patti

Typically, the game’s rules remain constant. Online versions have several advantages when playing with real money because there is frequently less incentive to spend a lot of money on the game. You can play from the convenience of your home on various tables, from those taking modest positions to those catering to high rollers. You can test your luck and ability in many Teen Patti iterations because online casinos frequently offer several game varieties.

Strategies for Teen Patti

When playing Teen Patti, you must be aware of the best strategies in the game. These strategies can get you started and take you from a beginner to a veteran. Let’s jump straight into the different techniques that you can use to get the most favourable results out of your game:

The Small Starter – This strategy is the logician’s choice. When new to Teen Patti, the best approach is to start small. That’s how you can make the most returns on your investment in the long run. Stretching your bankroll always helps as it increases the number of hands you play, consequently increasing the probability of getting favourable cards. Both pros and novices can use this strategy seamlessly to rake in the winnings. Playing Blind – From the sound of it, the strategy may seem to be quite counterintuitive. The system essentially refers to a position where you set your bet without looking at your cards. However odd as it may sound, this strategy has less to do with the game itself and more with the players in the game. Used as a shock strategy, playing blind can catch your adversaries off-guard. Players who are easily swayed by their emotions will tend to fold right away. Using this strategy, you can successfully single out the players with a good hand. Once you do that, the rest is up to your wits! No cards are Bad Cards – This strategy is synonymous with “treat failure as an opportunity. When playing Teen Patti, you must always remember a golden rule: no bad cards. In Teen Patti, players with a more reserved gaming style tend to fold even with good cards in hand. While you may have “bad cards”, the game can always be won using them. Practice Makes Perfect – Just like practice applies to most sports under the sun, it’s the same for Teen Patti. It is a game that defines a player’s dedication, so much so that it is as challenging to master as a sport. However, nothing is impossible to achieve with exemplary commitment and passion. The more you practise and play, the more you’ll learn about the different opportunities, timings to call and fold, etc. Rake in your winnings with style by practising hard. Emotions are Better Left Outside – Before sitting at the table, we suggest you lock your emotions away. Playing based on your emotions can harm you much more than you would want to believe when you’re at the table. Teen Patti players are skilled and know how to read signs of stress. Additionally , when you’re at the table, all eyes are on you as your opponents constantly search for your tell. Once they understand your tell-sign, it’ll be game over. We recommend taking a passive approach and not getting carried away by your emotions. It can save you a lot of money and time! Predictability is Your Worst Enemy – A predictable game style will let you down. Teen Patti is a game of sheer wits and intelligence. Thus, having a single game style or even a couple of set game styles will not work. That’s because other players will try hard to figure out your game style. Once they figure it out, they’ll know when to call and fold to show you up. Our recommendation is to practise multiple techniques. Additionally, develop a mindset to grab opportunities and adapt according to the game. Use Sideshows to Your Advantage – This position allows you to see the cards of the player who last raised the bet. Unless you’re playing blind, you can see the cards of the last chance. Assess whether your cards are superior and capitalise on the opportunity present. This ploy helps you boost your earnings significantly! Even if you don’t have better cards, you’ll know what to be prepared for. Bonuses are a Golden Opportunity – You get incentive bonuses when you play Teen Patti online. These bonuses are your best opportunities. A cashable bonus gives you a risk ceiling much higher than your deposit amount. What does that mean? You can give your opponents a more challenging time by raising the bet amount multiple folds. It will ruffle a few feathers across the table and cause multiple players to fold. Manage Your Bankroll – We cannot stress this enough, but managing your bankroll is essential to winning Teen Patti. It is not a game where you go big or go home. The time for that indeed comes, but after waiting patiently. The ideal bankroll you should invest is about 20% of what you have. However, that’s the maximum cap that we’re talking about. If you want to play safe, we’d recommend going even lower than the 20% mark. Additionally, we strongly advise against using borrowed money or essential money. Playing responsibly is the only way to win and enjoy your winning. Observe the Game – People who observe and learn often get out ahead. As true as that line is for life, it’s the same for the game of Teen Patti. Even if you’ve folded, you should keep observing the game. You catch onto card progression when you follow a game for a long time. Additionally, you can observe player tell-signs, playing styles, strategies and much more. Thus, 9/10 times by following the game, you give yourself an undue advantage for the next round!



Now that you know these 10 strategies, we recommend you get playing. Use the right strategy and keep practising more. Teen Patti is relatively easy, and you can quickly progress from a beginner to a veteran. Now we

We summed up all there is to about the strategies. Let’s move on to the verdict. How is Teen Patti as a game? Let’s find out.

Verdict – Teen Patti Game Review

Now that you know all about Teen Patti and how to play it let’s pass a verdict on how well the game fairs in terms of gameplay and engagement. Is it worth playing with your friends?

When it comes to gameplay, Teen Patti as a game could not have been more engaging. The statistics speak for themselves. The match engrossing so many players worldwide is a huge feat. Born from the roots of bringing families together, it suffices to say that the game is more than reasonable for a thrilling gaming session with your friends. Online Teen Patti takes this a notch up and introduces Teen Patti so you can lie down in the comfort of your home. Thus, we suggest you find the best Teen Patti game and start a lobby immediately!

