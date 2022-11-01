Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio from ‘Chief Twit’ to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’

Elon Musk, a business billionaire, also took control of Twitter and now controls the attention of its users. Many people are responding to his tweets.

On October 27, he took control of the microblogging platform Twitter and fired several senior personnel, including the CEO and the director of legal affairs, Parag Agrawal.

Due to his conquest and quick changes, the populace is in a frenzy. As a result, the bio that the Tesla CEO updated has undoubtedly grown in popularity online. The millionaire changed his Twitter bio on November 1. “Twitter Complaint Hotline operator,” reads the millionaire’s new bio.

Only a few days after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, numerous changes are being made to the microblogging platform. The procedure for verifying user accounts on the website will also be updated.

Musk stated that the authentication process is being improved in a tweet.

He didn’t clarify exactly what changes were being worked on, but other sources suggest he may add a new price for the certification process.

Musk and Twitter have been in constant communication with one another. Twitter and Elon Musk have been in conflict for some time. But it all started when Musk questioned Twitter’s position on free speech and the spread of propaganda in March of this year.

Additionally, he hinted that establishing a new social media platform would receive serious consideration. On April 4, 2022, Twitter made it known that Musk had purchased 9.2% of the company, or roughly $2.9 billion, based on the share price as of March 4, 2022.

Elon Musk will be considering Sriram Krishnan’s considerations

In the early days of owning Twitter, Musk asked for guidance from his old friends. So he has been holding regular meetings with Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive. And current general partner at the venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz. As well as David Sacks, a buddy from his PayPal days, and Jason Calacanis, a friend, and investor.

Although it’s unclear whether members of the group will hold permanent leadership positions at Twitter, they have been discussing the product strategy for the firm.

In the company’s internal directory, Calacanis and Sacks both maintain Twitter email accounts, and Krishnan tweeted on Sunday that he is still “very much in my day job” at Andreessen Horowitz.

Whomever Musk chooses to lead the product will play a significant part in developing one of the most powerful web platforms in the world.

Musk has pledged significant changes at Twitter. Including a stronger emphasis on subscriptions, fewer content restrictions, and the potential for various timeline algorithms.

Platformer claims he is also considering charging users for blue verification badges.