Telltale Announces Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games has announced that production for The Wolf Among Us 2 which will be coming out in 2023 after The Wolf Among Us was successful. After releasing several seasons of The Walking Dead and many other existing IP-based games such as Tales from the Borderlands and Telltale Games’ personal version of Batman, TellTale officially announced a sequel of The Wolf Among Us.

It’s been nearly a decade since Telltale Games’ beloved game The Wolf Among Us debuted, and it’s been years since the development of a sequel was officially announced. The official trailer is shown for The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel to the popular graphic adventure detective drama game developed by the esteemed Telltale Studios

This week, the Telltale Games development team shared on Twitter their first official trailer, revealing the new characters and hinting at what werewolf protagonist Bigby Wolf will be doing in the sequel. Now, after years of waiting, and the closure and relaunch of Telltale Games, fans are finally getting a fresh look at the return of beloved Fabletowns detective Bigby Wolfe in an all-new trailer. The second season takes place six months after the original game’s finale, and Bigby Wolf returns as the main character, along with other faces such as Snow White, who is now Fabletown’s deputy mayor. As you can see, The Wolf Among Us 2 features the same protagonist as its predecessor, Bigby Wolf, and overall Wolf Among Us 2 is even more similar to the first game, which makes sense considering that the studio AdHoc Studio consists of many developers who worked on the original game.

While Telltale previously stated that pre-production on The Wolf Among Us 2 began at the end of 2019, it has now been confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 is in full production, with the final script in hand and a mockup. The game was originally canceled as Telltale majority closed the studio in September 2018 due to “insurmountable issues”, canceling the second season of The Wolf Among Us among other projects. Given the significant time jump, it remains to be seen if The Wolf Among Us 2 resolves the first game’s somewhat ambiguous conclusion, or if it carries over player choice like Telltales into other sequels.

While it was supposed to come out way sooner, the release was pushed back to 2019 before Telltale ran into financial trouble. The original incarnation of Telltale Gamesa closed in October 2018 after filing for bankruptcy protection, but a year later it was announced that the Telltale Games brand was returning under new ownership. Despite the good news about The Wolf Among Us 2, the sequel has been bittersweet for some due to the studio’s convoluted history and lengthy layoffs from developers who were part of the original Telltale team.