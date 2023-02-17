Temasek likely to buy India’s Cloudnine hospital stake

Based on a story posted by the Economic Times on Thursday, the Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek Holdings is in preliminary negotiations to purchase a minority position in Cloudnine Hospitals.

This would value the Indian hospital network at 30 billion rupees, which is comparable to 362.7 million dollars.

According to the Economic Times (ET), which also mentioned two people with knowledge of the situation as sources, Temasek is anticipated to invest about 5 billion rupees in the pregnancy and birth, gynecology, and pediatric hospital chain throughout its Sheares Healthcare unit. It would give Temasek a 15 percent to 20 percent shareholding in the hospital chain.

According to the news, current investor NewQuest Capital will also extend its share in the firm situated in Bengaluru by investing approximately two billion rupees. This is in addition to investment from Temasek.

The demands for comments being made by Reuters were not immediately greeted with an answer from Temasek, Cloudnine, or NewQuest.

It was stated that Cloudnine wanted to raise 12 billion rupees through an initial public offering in February of the previous year, but the firm delayed that plan because of the volatility of the market.

About Temasek:

A Singaporean state holding firm that is controlled by the Singaporean government is known as Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited or just Temasek.

As of December 2022, Temasek, which was formed on June 25th, 1974, managed and owned assets under management (AUM) valued at US$496.59 billion (S$671 billion). As of 2022, it had a total investment worth US$287 billion (S$403 billion), of which S$37 billion had been disposed and S$61 billion had already been invested.

Its one-year total shareholder return (TSR) was 5.8 percent, whereas its 10 to 20-year TSRs compounded yearly, were 7 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Its TSR over 48 years, compounded, was 14 percent.

After getting its first-ever credit ratings in 2004, Temasek has maintained the company’s overall worldwide credit scores of “Aaa/AAA” from rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, respectively.

The Linaburg-Maduell Transparency Index, which evaluates the transparency of government-owned investment funds, has also given its excellent quarterly rankings. Temasek has a worldwide portfolio with a 60 percent underlying exposure to advanced economies and is largely rooted in Asia.

About Cloudnine Hospitals:

Cloudnine is India’s most notable network of health facilities specializing in the care of women, children, and married people undergoing fertility problems.

Its headquarters are situated in Bengaluru, and it currently runs 23 centers across the country, including Bengaluru (with nine hospitals), Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Panchkula, New Delhi, Faridabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.