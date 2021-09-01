Tennis star Naomi Osaka unveils new cryptocurrency

Naomi Osaka, a well-known professional tennis player, has recently discussed non-fungible token (NFT) assets and the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin. In a recent interview, Osaka stated that she has been discussing dogecoin with her agency and that the crypto ecosystem “is getting bigger.”

Naomi Osaka is a well-known tennis player who is currently rated No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The tennis great has 1.1 million Twitter followers and 2.8 million Instagram followers, and she is frequently covered in the media. According to Cool Media PR, Osaka created a non-fungible token (NFT) called “Finding What Was Lost” on August 30.

In April, Osaka and her sister, Mari Osaka, debuted a collection of six NFTs. “Finding What Was Lost” is “Naomi’s favorite of the six” NFTs, according to Mari. In April, Osaka’s NFT collection sold for about $600,000. “While she may occasionally lose her way, Naomi always manages to find herself back on the route she has been yearning for,” writes NFT artist Mari Osaka in a caption.

Naomi Osaka, like a slew of other celebrities and household figures, appears to be a lover of the meme-digital commodity Dogecoin (DOGE). Dogecoin’s value has skyrocketed, reaching an all-time high (ATH) of $0.737 per unit four months ago. DOGE, on the other hand, is down 60.27 percent from its all-time high, but it is still up 8,746.53 percent against the US dollar year to date.

The Flow blockchain is used by Osaka’s NFTs, which is the same technology used by top NFT goods like NBA Top Shot. Naomi and Mari Osaka have signed all of the NFTs. On Monday, Naomi spoke with Bloomberg columnist Sridhar Natarajan about her newfound interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain solutions.

In an interview with Natarajan, Osaka stated that she has been looking at coins and that DOGE has prompted some of her current interests. Osaka explained to Natarajan, “I was actually simply talking with my agent about bitcoins.” “I’m aware that everything is getting bigger online. I recall reading about Dogecoin… there will be something new and intriguing that will emerge.”

