Techtober has kicked off with a bang, and Google is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. With these upcoming releases, the Mountain View giant is poised to make further inroads into markets traditionally dominated by Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy series. Recent leaks have shed light on what we can expect from these new devices, indicating solid performance and some intriguing features. Let’s talk about the key details of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, particularly their performance and the unique Tensor G3 chips powering them.

One of the most significant changes in Google’s approach to smartphone technology occurred with the Pixel 6, as the company moved away from using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in favor of its proprietary Tensor G3 chips. While these Tensor G3 chips excel in powering AI-backed features such as speech recognition and photo processing, they may not be the absolute fastest in terms of raw performance. This is partly due to Google’s preference for using slightly older cores. However, the upcoming Pixel 8 series is expected to introduce some improvements in this department.

Tensor G3 – A Leap Forward in Performance

According to benchmark results unearthed by X leaker Revegnus, the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 Pro has demonstrated notable progress in performance. It scored 1,760 points on the single-core test and 4,442 points on the multi-core test, a significant jump from the Pixel 7 Pro, which managed 1,444 and 3,793 points, respectively, on the same tests. While these scores might not rival the lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which scored 2,062 and 5,531 on the single and multi-core tests, it’s essential to remember that Pixel chips prioritize machine learning capabilities over raw power.

Focusing on Machine Learning

Google’s approach to smartphone technology isn’t solely about having the fastest processors. Instead, they prioritize machine learning capabilities that enhance various aspects of the user experience. From communication to photography, Tensor G3 chips are designed to make these everyday tasks smarter and more efficient. While the Pixel 8 Pro may not outpace some of its Android counterparts in sheer horsepower, it promises to deliver a performance level suitable for the majority of users.

Mali-G715 GPU for Enhanced Gaming

Gaming enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature the new Mali-G715 GPU, a development that should significantly enhance gaming performance. This is a positive step forward, addressing one of the areas where previous Pixel phones may have fallen slightly short. Gamers can look forward to a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience on these devices.

One common issue reported by users of recent Pixel phones has been overheating. Fortunately, Google appears to have addressed this problem with the Pixel 8 series. These devices are expected to run cooler thanks to improvements in the Tensor chip’s architecture. Overheating should no longer be a major concern for Pixel users, ensuring a more comfortable and stable user experience.

Excitement is building as the official announcement of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is scheduled for October 4. Following the unveiling, eager consumers won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these devices, as they are expected to hit the market for sale on October 12.

In conclusion, Google’s Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones are generating considerable anticipation in the tech world. While they may not be the absolute fastest Android phones in terms of raw power, they offer a compelling blend of machine learning capabilities, gaming improvements, and a solution to the overheating issue that has plagued previous Pixel models. As the Techtober event unfolds, all eyes will be on Google as they reveal the full extent of what these new devices can offer. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the smartphone landscape.