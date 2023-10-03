In the world of console gaming, free games are a rarity. With the official departure of Xbox Live Gold, the primary source of free games on Xbox consoles, the landscape has shifted. Now, the only way to access free games is through Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service. However, occasionally, a game breaks the mold by being truly free for a limited time. Such instances are noteworthy in the console gaming realm, and a new release, “We Were Here,” falls into this exclusive category.

Limited-Time Offer: Download Now, Keep Forever

Gamers, take note! “We Were Here,” developed by Total Mayhem Games, is available for free download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. However, this offer comes with a time limit. You can snag this game at no cost, but only until October 13. After that date, it will no longer be free and will likely require a purchase. The specific price point post-offer remains uncertain, making this limited-time deal even more enticing.

Steam User Reviews Speak Volumes

While “We Were Here” lacks Metacritic data at the moment, its recent debut on Steam has already gathered substantial attention. Within a mere 48 hours, the game has garnered an impressive 1,174 user reviews, and a staggering 83 percent of these reviews are positive. This accomplishment has earned the game a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, a distinction that places it among the top-rated titles on the platform. The overwhelmingly positive reception suggests that “We Were Here” is a game worth exploring.

“We Were Here” offers a unique and immersive cooperative experience. The game challenges you and your friend to navigate a series of perplexing puzzles that require effective communication, teamwork, and trust to overcome. The official description of the game sets the stage: “Think you and your bestie can take on any challenge together? We’d like to see you try! This new bite-sized standalone ‘We Were Here’ experience will really put your friendship to the test. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you will need to take on several puzzling challenges.”

The game’s narrative unfolds as you find yourselves alone at sea, responding to a distress call that leads you to a mysterious, deserted island. Your journey takes an unexpected turn as you encounter an eerie boat ride within an abandoned amusement park. This voyage is one that will leave a lasting impression, featuring puzzles that demand collaboration between you and your friend. The state of your friendship will directly influence the outcome of your “friend-ship.”

Available on Both Generations of Xbox Consoles

“We Were Here” is accessible on both generations of Xbox consoles, including the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While the exact differences between these two versions remain unclear, it’s worth noting that the game is designed with a smaller scope and ambition. As such, the disparities between the versions are expected to be minimal, ensuring that players on both platforms can enjoy this unique gaming experience.

In conclusion, “We Were Here” presents a rare opportunity for console gamers to dive into a captivating cooperative adventure at no cost. With its overwhelmingly positive reception on Steam and its intriguing concept of testing the limits of friendship through teamwork and communication, it’s a game that shouldn’t be missed during its limited-time free offer. Remember, the clock is ticking, and October 13 is the deadline to secure your copy. Don’t miss out on this chance to embark on a memorable journey with a trusted friend. Will you be taking advantage of this free offer? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below.

For more updates on Xbox gaming, including the latest news, rumors, and deals, stay tuned to our dedicated Xbox coverage.