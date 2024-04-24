A sustained EV price-cutting strategy and several unforeseen challenges hurt the automaker’s bottom line, causing Tesla’s first-quarter profits to drop 55% to $1.13 billion from the same period last year. With $21.3 billion in sales for the first quarter, Tesla recorded a 9% decrease from the same period in 2023. Yahoo Finance surveyed analysts, who predicted earnings per share of $0.51 on revenue of $22.15 billion. In the first quarter, Tesla recorded operating profits of $1.2 billion, which represents a 54% decline from the same time last year.

The Red Sea crisis, the arson assault at Gigafactory Berlin, and the phased rollout of the revised Model 3 at its Fremont, California, factory were among the “many challenges” the firm faced in the first quarter, according to its Q1 financial report. Tesla also pointed out that the fact that many automakers prefer hybrids to electric vehicles is putting pressure on worldwide EV sales. Positively, the hybrid strategy has allowed automakers to keep purchasing regulatory credits; in the first quarter, Tesla received $442 million in zero emissions tax credits.

Tesla’s Future Vision and Strategic Shifts

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated during the results call’s opening remarks;

“The EV adoption rate globally is under pressure and a lot of other auto manufacturers are pulling back on EVs and pursuing plug-in hybrids instead. We believe this is not the right strategy, and electric vehicles will ultimately dominate the market.”

The news of the results, released after the markets closed on Tuesday, caused shares to rise as much as 12%. This was because investors seemed to be more interested in Tesla’s comments on future goods, including a revised product plan that called for introducing many less expensive cars by 2025. Tesla utilized the first-quarter report to highlight the future, particularly the use of AI to increase autonomy and the introduction of new products, including those based on a next-generation vehicle platform, despite the declining trend in earnings. Compared to the same period in 2023, the company’s spending on research and development increased by 49% to $1.1 billion in the first quarter.

Musk underlined that the business was investing in and focused on the future despite the negative pressure. In particular, Musk stated that the business is stepping up development on a new car lineup, with manufacturing slated to begin in early 2025, if not later this year. Musk continued with the statement;

“These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will use aspects of the next-generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms. And we’ll be able to produce on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle lineup.”

How much do price reductions cost?

Tesla’s EV sales surged to a record 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 but suffered declining profits due to successive price cuts since late 2022. Despite temporary sales boosts, Tesla delivered 20% fewer vehicles in Q1 2024 than the previous quarter and faced an 8.5% drop year-over-year. Automotive gross margins also decreased to 16.35% from 18.96% in Q1 2023. Musk initially aimed for a $25,000 compact EV launch by late 2025 but shifted focus towards a robotaxi project, announcing its unveiling in August. This strategic pivot was followed by a 10% workforce reduction and a restructuring emphasizing autonomy, resulting in significant cost savings exceeding $1 billion annually. Key executives departed amid these changes, signaling a shift in Tesla’s direction.