Tesla Apple Music integration released with its software update

Tesla owners saw a surprise as the automaker brought Apple Music support to its exhibit at the Peterson Automotive Museum. The release was with the company’s traditional Holiday software update. Some of the Tesla owners received the update and shared the demos and reviews.

Apple Music’s integration into the electric vehicle is already being shared by vehicle owners already. Tesla’s release notes for its Holiday Software Update said, “Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover new music and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and log in with your Apple ID,”

One of the well-known Youtube creators Tesla Raj, who posts about Tesla’s features like FSD also posted about the Apple Music integration. The video featured a quick overview of the functions currently available in Tesla’s Apple Music app. Logging in to Apple Music through a Tesla is very convenient as it only requires a QR code. After this, the user is presented with a pretty neat interface that includes the audio streaming service’s key features. Thus, Tesla owners would likely not have any issues navigating through their playlists or searching for songs from their cars.

Apple Music

Apple Music for Tesla’s vehicles is still quite basic for now. Tesla Model Y owner Jay Recillas, who received the Holiday Update, observed that he couldn’t really tell any difference in quality between Spotify and Apple Music from his vehicle. It also appears that Tesla’s Apple Music integration does not include support for lossless audio streaming in its current state. Considering that Apple Music already seems to work well with Tesla’s vehicles even in its initial rollout, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the service gets substantially improved in the future.

There were hints that ‌Apple Music‌ support was imminent when a Tesla exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles featured a vehicle with an ‌Apple Music‌ app installed. The Holiday Update includes a lot of other features, too. An upgraded light show mode lets you schedule a show that will appear across multiple vehicles at the same time. Tesla owners will also be able to make Zoom calls from the cabin camera and view the inside of the car from the Tesla app while in Dog Mode or Sentry Mode. Tesla’s promotional video heavily features Cyberpunk 2077.